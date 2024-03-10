Fyzabad businessman shot at

File photo -

SANTA FLORA police are investigating reports that a Fyzabad businessman was shot at while closing his business place in the Palo Seco district on March 9.

Businessman Gerard Matadeen, 41 of Crest Camp, Fyzabad, reported to the police that around 7.05 pm on Saturday, he was closing his business place, D Bone Cargo Services Supermarket, located at 50 SS Erin Main Road, Palo Seco, when he was approached by two men, both wearing cream-coloured coveralls.

Their faces were covered with white t-shirts. One of the men had a gun and ordered him to hand over his backpack which he refused. His assailant pointed the gun in his direction and fired.

Fearful for his life, the businessman drew his own licensed firearm. There was an exchange of gunfire before his attackers fled.

A police party of officers from both the Santa Flora and Erin Police Station, led by Sgt Deonarine, along with the Siparia CID and South Western Divisional Task Force, searched the area near the Palo Seco Secondary School.

The scene was processed by PC Moreno of the CSI and photographed by PC Mc Guire. Two projectiles and four spent shell casings were recovered.

Sgt Deonarine is continuing investigations.