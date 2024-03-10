Cops bitten, assaulted by a woman in Fyzabad

- File photo

THREE police officers were attacked by a woman at John Jules Trace, Fyzabad, on March 9.

One of the officers was also bitten by the 19-year-old woman as they attempted to seize a knife from her.

The woman and a male relative were arrested and charged for multiple offences and are expected to appear before a Siparia Magistrate on Monday.

The attack took place on Saturday as police carried out a four-hour long anti-crime exercise dubbed ‘Operation Safe Streets,’ in the district. The exercise was co-ordinated by Snr Supt Remy, W/Supt Theodore-Persad and W/Insp Joseph Taitt and was carried out by PCs Ramnarine, Clarke and Dass of the Fyzabad and Oropouche police stations.

A search warrant for firearm and ammunition was executed at a home at John Jules Trace, Fyzabad, but nothing mentioned in the warrant was found.

A search was then made at the same house for a male suspect wanted in connection with a common assault, however, he was not seen.

While the search was being conducted, an occupant at the house, a 41-year-old man, started running when he saw the police.

Officers chased and held him a short distance away. As PC Ramnarine enquired about his relative, the man began using obscene language and then violently pulled away. He was arrested.

A female occupant of the house then approached the officers with a knife and attempted to intervene.

She reportedly bit PC Clarke on his left hand. She, too, was arrested. They were later charged.

The man, who is unemployed, was charged for obscene language, resisting arrest and, assaulting PC Ramnarine.

The woman was charged for possession of a weapon, obstructing a police officer in the execution of his duty, resisting arrest, and assaulting PC’s Dass, Ramnarine and Clarke.

The officers were treated at the Siparia health facility for soft tissue injury and discharged.