"Uplift women, build a stronger society"

THE EDITOR: The annual observance of International Women’s Day (March 8) urges us to reflect on the value of gender equity and recommit to addressing women’s issues across social, cultural, political and economic arenas.

This year’s global campaign theme calls on us to “Inspire Inclusion.” Moreover, the United Nations recognises the need to “Invest in women: Accelerate progress.” So, how do we promote much-needed gender equity and bring about this transformational change?

In TT, we are very fortunate in that we recognise the social, political and economic power of our women. We also recognise and appreciate that women are at the heart of homes and communities, uplifting and supporting to no end.

However, we cannot deny the challenges that our women still face today. Challenges to personal safety are reflected in high rates of gender-based violence. Challenges to career advancement due to bias and prejudice based on gender.

Some challenges come in the form of social expectations – women are still expected to execute the majority of child care and domestic duties while also working full-time. Often their professional achievements are minimised and viewed through a lens of what is "missing" in their personal lives.

There is also a specific set of challenges faced by women in our rural communities who are leaders and entrepreneurs in their own right. Unfortunately, these women are routinely left out of national developmental plans for critical sectors such as agriculture and food security, despite being drivers of the food production sector.

Addressing these challenges sustainably requires both individual and policy action. We must commit to including women in leadership and decision-making spaces. We must speak out against discrimination and abuse. We must push back against harmful social expectations and stereotypes. We must support working mothers in the world of work. And we must include all women across TT as we chart our paths for national advancement. This is how we include and invest in women.

Women’s rights are ultimately human rights. A society that empowers and uplifts women experiences the benefits of a stronger population overall. In order to achieve our full potential as a nation, all citizens must be afforded the opportunity to contribute their very best. Including and investing in our women will definitely get us one step closer.

ANITA HAYNES ALLEYNE

MP, Tabaquite