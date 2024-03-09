SOS from Government

Wayne Kublalsingh -

THIS IS an urgent call to the people of TT. From Government. I am unwell. Out of sorts. Sick, I think. Constitutionally weak. Save me. Put a hand. I want fixing. Fix me first. I must be your first port for fixing.

As you know if I fall, everything falls around me. I am the chief servant of the people, lands and communities of the republic. Your chief cook and bottlewasher. Your chief instrument of legislature, execution, justice. If your instrument is blunted, brittle, rusted, bent or half-twisted, how are we to presume? Prevail? Conquer and win the battles before us. A weak body and constitution can never fight, much less fight battles, major battles, and win.

As you also know, I am the chief servant of your health. From birth, even before you were born, in your mother’s womb, to death. I provide admin, clinics, hospitals, train doctors, surgeons, nurses, support staff at publicly-funded institutions; and furnish these with managers and a vast array of support staff. I provide this free of charge. And despite improvements in certain sectors, I am bursting at the seams. Long time for patients to do operations. Shortage of basic drugs and some critical services. Long waiting times at emergency and for appointments.

Thankfully, the private healthcare system, for those who could pay, has stepped in. Complemented, supplemented some of my work. But this is not enough. Unhealthy fat. Too many obese, boobooloops people in this nation. Waddling from mall to movie town like ducks. Not good. Too many people suffer the wait, or die waiting, for operations or essential medical services. And frankly, too many people who harm their own bodies, either through ignorance or rank wutlessness.

As you know, health, education and food supply are as one link in my chain. The pre, primary and secondary schools, most of which I fund, provide furnishings, salaries, land, buildings, pay rents, the administrative architecture, provide the greatest catchment of our citizens. At any one time, roughly 220,000 citizens are loaded into this catchment.

Provide them with nutritious, healthy, tasty foods at this stage, and they will grow into it. Provide them with scientific knowledge about their health and body care, and they will take care of their bodies. Provide them with skills – skills, skills, skills – especially reading and computer literacy, to become independent seekers of knowledge and livelihoods. Provide proper training for ethical work or sports. Training to pass proper civil service exams to properly serve the public, not misdirect it. To employ real, not fake, common digital portals.

I am also entrusted to provide safety and a feeling of security for all the citizens of the republic. It grieves me that I cannot. Murder, corruption in high and low places, drug and gun warfare, gang violence involving extortion, hits, mutual slaughter. Not good. What is the point of having a republic when the public fears the public, feels unsafe in their streets, cars, businesses, yards and in recreational spaces?

Who is there amongst you, to come, relieve me, reform the criminal justice system, my chief instrument for justice delivery? Bring strong management, efficiency, the end of waits and backlogs to the police, the offices of the Attorney General, the prisons, the DPP, the magistracy, High and Appeal Courts? Bring adequate financial and blood forensics? Bring rogues to justice, and justice to victims?

Do you think I am happy to see our citizens, the schoolchild, the working commuter, the truck driver, the taxi driver and his host of passengers spend hours upon hours in hell-in-a-coconut-shell traffic? Wearing and tearing our health, our ecology, our vehicles, our national economy? This grieves me sorely. The hundreds of thousands of our citizens caught up in highway traffic daily, and at intersections entering and exiting suburbs and towns. Who amongst you can finally draft a national transportation plan? Fully diversified. To provide affordable, safe and efficient transport for one and all?

And look how I spend the people’s money. Much is spent in ill-fated projects, to repay campaign costs, to serve party interests, for bribery and corruption, to pay full wages to ministers to do half-tasks. These tasks hamstrung by bureaucratic entanglements. Where do ministers find time and energy to run their families, their practices and businesses, their constituency offices, their party functions, their ministerial briefs – cabinet and Parliament?

How I wish for a new dispensation to come, shift the burden of power from their backs onto the shoulders of the people? Proper constituency government, bringing a wide array of citizens in local districts into government! Constituency chiefs, constituency councils, constituency executives and polling division captains!

And you see me? I cannot make a black cent! Tell me to make a cent, and I will spend ten cents to make it. Break every rule of financial prudence. I am not cut out for making money. But our citizens are. Thousands and thousands of our citizens generate capital, exchange, trade, by their native customs and professional training. O, how I wish I could support them all! To run the tourist economy, horticulture, food production, affordable sustainable housing designs, advanced technologies on industrial estates, provide marketing support globally.

Fix me first. Fix me please. A shoddy tool does shoddy work. Fix me and all parties newly entering office will have things set up and readymade. Ready to effectively execute, legislate, bring judicial equity.

