Rowley misses property tax point

Prime Minister Dr Rowley - ROGER JACOB

THE EDITOR: Many people have complained about the quantum of property tax they are now required to pay.

Prime Minister Dr Rowley said in a town hall meeting in San Fernando that the property tax is "based on the ability to pay."

Tax amounts are derived "because the system has identified that you are better able to pay a little bit more."

Please tell that to my 88-year-old aunt in Arima who is living on a fixed pension.

The Prime Minister deliberately misses the point that the process and lack of transparency are what have people upset with their property tax rates.

One wonders about our politicians sometimes.

LINUS F DIDIER

Mt Hope