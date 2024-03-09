Roach appointed NGL director

Newly appointed TTNGL director Roger Roach. -

The Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers Authority (TTMA) president and director in the National Insurance Board of TT, Roger Roach, has been appointed a director of Trinidad and Tobago NGL Ltd (TTNGL).

A notice to shareholders released on the TT Stock Exchange’s website said the appointment took effect from March 6.

The release was shared pursuant to section 64(1) (b) of the Securities Act, 2012.

In a phone conversation with Newsday, Roach said. “NIB has interests in NGL and as such they get a seat on the board. As a director on the board, I was picked to fill the seat.”

Last October, TTNGL reported $165.8 million in profits for the year ending in December 2022, a $26.5 million decline in profits as compared to the same period the year before.