Rivaldo Coryat's first-half goal takes Army to 2nd in TTPFL

Defence Force midfielder Rivaldo Coryat. File photo courtesy TTPFL. -

A 41st-minute goal by midfielder Rivaldo Coryat was enough for reigning Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League (TTPFL) champions Defence Force (26 points) as they got a 1-0 win over Tiger Tanks Club Sando at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium in Marabella on Saturday to move to second on the table.

In a game which lacked fluidity and quality in the final third, Coryat's swing of the left boot proved to be the decisive moment as he rifled a shot into the roof of goalkeeper Denzil Smith's net after getting a low cross from the right by winger Shaquille Bertrand. The game's lone goal reflected the relaxed tempo of the first half, as the Sando defenders seemed to rest on their laurels as they were expecting referee Nikolai Nyron to stop play for an offside call on Bertrand after the assistant referee incorrectly raised his flag. Nyron overruled his assistant and Coryat made the hosts pay.

Sando did have chances of their own in the contest, the best of which fell at the feet of striker Shackiel Henry. However, with goalkeeper Christopher Biggette and the Army goal at his mercy, Henry struck a close-range effort off the post after a lovely run and cross down the left by Shervohnez Hamilton in the 39th minute.

In the second half, the fifth-placed Sando showed vigour and a more positive approach, although the quality of their final play or pass let them down at times.

Hamilton, who played in a roaming midfield position, fashioned two chances in the second half after neat interplay by Sando in the attacking third. However, the youngster who made his TT senior team debut versus Jamaica on March 1, failed to trouble Biggette as he flashed his efforts wide of the goal on both occasions.

At the other end, Soca Warriors custodian Smith did his utmost to keep Sando in the game with a flurry of fine saves. After he watched a rasping effort from Hashim Arcia crash off his post in the 77th minute, Smith showed off his reflexes to keep out attempts from substitutes Justin Sadoo and Shaquille Holder in the dying moments of the game.

For all of Smith's work between the uprights, Sando could not muster the quality needed to get the all-important equaliser at the next end as the Army marched out of Marabella with all three points.

With the win, the Army leapfrog their servicemen rivals Police FC (24 points) and move to within three points of TTPFL leaders AC PoS (29 points).

AC PoS are inactive this weekend, while Police have the opportunity to reclaim second spot on the 11-team table when they meet Heritage Petroleum Point Fortin Civic at the Mahaica Sporting Complex in Point Fortin from 6 pm on Sunday.

TTFPL tier one standings:

Team*GP*W*D*L*GF*GA*GD*Pts

1.AC PoS*12*9*2*1*34*12*22*29

2.Defence Force FC*13*8*2*3*24*12*12*26

3.Police FC*12*7*3*2*27*11*16*24

4.La Horquetta Rangers*13*7*2*4*26*18*8*23

5 Club Sando*13*6*3*4*19*15*4*21

6.Prisons FC*13*6*0*7*20*29*-9*18

7.Point Fortin Civic*12*4*4*4*18*12*6*16

8.1976 FC Phoenix*11*4*1*6*16*21*-5*13

9.Eagles FC*12*3*3*6*15*18*-3*12

10.Caledonia*12*2*4*6*16*20*-4*10

11.Central FC*13*0*0*13*6*53*-47*0