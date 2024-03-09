Renessa Ortiz sees Tobago as art tourism destination

Miss Tobago Renessa Ortiz, also won the Miss Intelligence title at the pageant on March 3. - Photo courtesy Jahiem Marcelle

RENESSA ORTIZ is living proof that chance opportunities can transform lives.

Ortiz, 23, who won the Miss Tobago pageant on March 3 at the Shaw Park Cultural Complex, told WMN she was never interested in beauty competitions and had no desire to participate in one.

But that changed last October when Christopher Nathan, founder and CEO of Coco Velvet International Fashion Model Management, convinced her to give it a try during the early stages of the Makin’ Style initiative.

The initiative, which sought to promote a greater appreciation of the fashion and beauty industry on the island, featured three components: the Tobago Creative Arts Workshop; the Top Model TT contest; and the signature event, Miss Tobago Beauty pageant.

The aspiring designer, who will represent Tobago in the Miss Trinidad and Tobago World pageant in Trinidad later this year, said she enrolled in the creative arts workshop specifically to get ideas on how to develop her business, Ren Creates, which specialises in female clothing.

“I entered the Makin’ Style competition to pursue fashion design and styling for the development of my business. But I got into the pageant by chance because Mr Nathan, who said he has an eye for scouting talent, asked me to compete,” Ortiz said.

She said she had also vowed last year to “take risks and do things that resonate with who Renessa is, come out of my comfort zone.”

Ortiz, who represented the village of Golden Lane, shook her head and laughed as she reflected on how that leap of faith turned out.

She not only won the Miss Tobago competition amid thunderous applause from the audience but also captured the Miss Intelligence title.

In that segment, Ortiz was asked to give her take on what it means to be a modern woman. She responded by saying that a modern woman is one who is both revolutionary and family oriented.

Ortiz, in her answer, also said she considers Association of Female Executives of TT president Melena Simon-O’Neil, a Tobago-born entrepreneur, to be a modern woman.

“I had the opportunity to meet and network with her on various occasions and she would have created a space for me to share my story at one point.”

Ortiz also drew lusty applause from the audience in the evening gown competition. She wore her own creation – a slim-fitting, royal blue dress, which she said, embodies all of her achievements thus far.

She explained, “The neckpiece symbolised the two layers of growth in my business. The intricate detailing on the sleeves is an armour showing my resilience and the strength that I draw from God to do anything that I have to do.”

Religion has always played a role in Ortiz’ life in Golden Lane.

Describing her early childhood as sheltered, Ortiz said she later became an active member of the Golden Lane Seventh-Day Adventist Church. She sang in the church’s choir and also taught vacation Bible school to young children.

Today, Ortiz observed, crime has infiltrated the peaceful community, much to the dismay of residents.

“It has definitely caused members of the community to worry about their safety and well-being. I live about one minute away from the last murder that was recorded. It's traumatising.

“I remember Golden Lane being a safe community growing up where you could leave your house unlocked and no harm comes your way but times are changing.”

Nevertheless, the Signal Hill alumnus believes the good in the village outweighs the bad. She said the area is home to Tobago’s first chief secretary, the late Hochoy Charles, Tobago Pan-Thers Steel Orchestra and Gang Gang Sarah, a legendary witch who is believed to have fallen off a silk cotton while trying to fly to Africa. The tree fell in December 2020.

Ortiz said her grandmother kindled her passion for fashion design.

“I grew up watching my grandmother sew. She would sew garments for herself as well as my school uniforms. It was this that pushed me to choose Clothing and Textiles for the CSEC (Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate) level.”

She said, though, she had initially wanted to pursue a career in the medical field but was denied. She said she got back into sewing during the covid19 pandemic.

Ortiz first did a masterclass with the Taylor M Academy and as restrictions lifted, transitioned to physical classes with Monlene’s Fashion Fansi and Erna Lynch.

“That year, I did many courses, physical and online, to obtain the necessary knowledge to pursue a career in fashion design.”

Ortiz doubted her ability to start her own business but she said the process was not difficult.

“Some of my close friends, who are business owners told me that all I have to do is start and continue pushing even in times where things seemed glum. They encouraged me to step on the other side of fear and see the reward of taking a chance.”

She did just that and her business is progressing.

“Each stage brings on a new challenge to contribute to my development as an entrepreneur. There are many milestones that I’ve written on paper which has come to fruition in these past two years.”

She plans to pursue a Bachelor’s degree in business administration and management at the University of the Southern Caribbean.

Ortiz, who also participated in the TT Top Model competition, designs strictly for a female clientele, particularly “curvy ladies."

“I've observed while shopping with friends who are on the curvier side, they tend to have limited options in terms of style variations and fit of the garments. Tobago has predominantly curvy women and I chose to make this my niche market.”

She said designing her own gown for the final was the toughest part of her preparation for the pageant.

“It was the first time designing a gown with that level of intricacy.”

But the public speaking and deportment component of the exercise came naturally.

“I have always been involved in clubs and activities that required me to publicly speak in front if audiences. Deportment and appearance are second nature as it has always been a part of my upbringing. I was always taught to dress and carry myself with pride.”

Ortiz said although she was extremely tired, she never felt like giving up.

“I looked at this endeavour as an opportunity for me to get exposure for my business even if I did not attain the crown. I viewed it as an opportunity to network with individuals who have the skillset in various fields which would be an asset. This was enough for me to keep going.”

She said she was also especially proud of the beauty with a purpose initiative she pursued in the run up to the pageant.

“My initiative focused on art tourism. It aimed to on diversify Tobago's tourism sector. While we do have lovely beaches and lush greenery, there is more that can be done to attract tourists and contribute to our economy. Art tourism, I believe, can assist with this.”

Ortiz said Paris continues to benefit from such tourism in the form of art and fashion.

“Why can’t Tobago be automatically be known for such?”

She said she is also passionate about helping young people to realise their purpose, to “push past their limits and attain great heights.”

Ortiz said she has been able to achieve this for a group of young women through the non-governmental organisation, Families in Action and the Shera project, which, at one point, featured a roundtable discussion, titled, Wisdom from Real-Life Heroes.

“During the discussion, accomplished women were invited to share their experiences and insights into what led them to become real-life heroes.”

Asked what was her biggest take-away from the pageant, she said, “I have learnt that in all that you do remain true to yourself. I have learnt that I'm much stronger than the limitations I've placed on myself and the only person that can get in your way is you. It also reminded me of the importance of community and support systems.”

Ortiz said she is relying on that support as she prepares for the upcoming Miss TT World pageant.

She also intends to capitalise on the lessons learnt from the facilitators in the run up to the competition.

“I have to ensure that I continue to implement all that I have learnt from all of the facilitators who took the time out of their busy schedules to impart their knowledge in the Miss Tobago beauty pageant and do what’s necessary to maintain my mental and physical health.”

Ortiz, who turns 24 in May, said girls who desire to enter beauty pageants should “go for it."

“It's not just about the crown but about the valuable skills and lessons you learn along the way. There are various opportunities that can come their way from the exposure they receive.”

She also advised them to be kind to their fellow delegates “because there is life at the end of the pageant. You never know who you'd have to seek help from in the future.”