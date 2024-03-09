Red Force Divas lose 3rd straight at Women's Super50

Lee-Ann Kirby scored 48 for the Red Force Divas. -

ANOTHER dismal batting effort by the TT Red Force Divas led to a third consecutive defeat in the CG United Super50 Women's tournament as they fell to leaders Jamaica at the Conaree Sports Club, St Kitts on March 8.

With only two rounds remaining in the round-robin competition, TT's title chances evaporated. It was the third straight win for Jamaica as they look like favourites to win the crown.

It was the second time TT batted first in the tournament and failed to score 200.

Against Jamaica, TT were dismissed for 168 in 43.1 overs, after being bowled out for 185 in 48.2 overs in round one against Windward Islands.

It was a struggle against the Jamaica bowlers for Red Force as only one batter in the top five reached double figures. Only opener Samara Ramnath, 16, scored 29 off 58 balls. It is a youthful batting line up as Shunelle Sawh is 19 and Djenaba Joseph is 20. Sawh could only manage six and Joseph one.

Captain Britney Cooper and Selene O'Neil were the other two TT batters who did not get into double figures among the top five, scoring eight and six respectively.

Lee-Ann Kirby has been a bright spark with the bat in the tournament, giving the innings some life with an innings of 48 off 56 balls which included four fours and two sixes. Kirby's knock and 17 from Karishma Ramharack still could not get TT to a competitive total.

Kate Wilmott and Vanessa Watts were the chief destroyers for Jamaica, grabbing 3/33 in seven overs and 2/28 in ten overs respectively.

In reply, West Indies player Chedean Nation was in a rush as she struck nine fours in her innings of 70 off 78 deliveries to lead the charge for Jamaica. Captain Stafanie Taylor chipped in with 38 off 49 balls to support Nation in the run chase.

Nation and Taylor could not take Jamaica home, but a brisk 17 not out off 14 balls from Chinelle Henry meant Jamaica wrapped up an easy win as they closed on 172/5 in 31.4 overs.

Spinner Ramnath ended with 3/24 in six overs, including the wickets of Nation and Taylor.

In another match, Barbados handed Guyana their first loss. Guyana were dismissed for 128 in 37.1 overs, before Barbados scored 129/6 in 41.2 overs to win by four wickets and notch their second win of the campaign.

Windward Islands stayed in contention for the crown grabbing their second win against the winless Leeward Islands. Windward Islands posted 270/5 in 50 overs and then bowled out Leeward Islands for 155 in 31.3 overs to win by 115 runs.

Round four will be played on Monday.

Summarised Scores:

TT 168 (43.1 overs) (LeeAnn Kirby 48, Samara Ramnath 29; Kate Wilmott 3/33, Vanessa Watts 2/28) vs JAMAICA 172/5 (31.4 overs) (Chedean Nation 70, Stafanie Taylor 38; S Ramnath 3/24). Jamaica won by five wickets.

WINDWARD ISLANDS 270/5 (50 overs) (Zaida James 67, Jannelia Glasgow 51 not out, Nerissa Crafton 35; Shawnisha Hector 2/34) vs LEEWARD ISLANDS 155 (31.3 overs) (J Claxton 40 not out, S Hector 26; Qiana Joseph 3/28, Afy Fletcher 2/12, Pearl Eitenne 2/28, J Glasgow 2/31). Windward Islands won by 115 runs.

GUYANA 128 (37.1 overs) (Shemaine Campbelle 53, Cherry-Ann Fraser 24; Allison Gordon 4/19, Keila Elliot 3/29, Shamilia Connell 2/26) vs BARBADOS 129/6 (41.2 overs) (Kycia Knight 69 not out, Kyshona Knight 32; Nyia Latchman 2/19). Barbados won by four wickets.

Round four fixtures:

TT vs Guyana, Conaree

Jamaica vs Windward Islands, St Paul's Sports Complex

Leeward Islands vs Barbados, Warner Park