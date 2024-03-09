Ramadan – Insights into sacred month of fasting and devotion

FILE: Officials are silhoutted as they use a telescope to scan the horizon for a crescent moon that will determine the beginning of he holy fasting month of Ramadan in Jakarta, Indonesia on March 22, 2023. - AP Photo

BAVINA SOOKDEO

Muslims are preparing to observe the sacred month of Ramadan, a period of fasting lasting approximately 29 to 30 days.

According to Imam Ahamad Hosein acting president of the Anjuman Sunnat-ul Jamaat Association (ASJA), the start of Ramadan is determined by the sighting of the new moon (

Al Hilaal), with this year's commencement expected on either March 10 or 11.

Hosein explained that Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar and holds immense significance for Muslims worldwide.

“Ramadan also marks the month in which the Holy Qu'ran was revealed to Prophet Muhammad by the Almighty Allah through the Angel Jibrael,” explained Hosein.

“The Holy Qu'ran was revealed to Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) for the benefit of the entire mankind.”

“Fasting or

sawm,” Hosein pointed out, “is one of the five fundamental principles of Islam.” The other four pillars are: faith (

shahada) which is the belief that there is only one God (Allah), Muhammad (peace be upon him) is the Messenger of God (Allah), prayer (salaat), charity or

zakaat and pilgrimage (Hajj) at least once in a Muslim’s life.

During Ramadan, a fasting Muslim abstains from food, drink and marital relations from dawn to sunset. “With the early rising at dawn, after eating

suhoor (the meal consumed early in the morning by Muslims before fasting), Muslims pray the prescribed prayer, known as the

fajr, seeking the blessings from Allah. The fasting is maintained diligently until sunset. The fast is then broken with a meal or even a date or glass of water.”

Many Muslims who are working, opt to take their vacation during the month of Ramadan so as to be more comfortable being in the

ibadaah (devotion to God) of Allah.

“Many Muslims also spend the day in the remembrance of Allah (Zikrullah). They recite Subhan Allah (Glory be to Allah), Al Hamdulillah (all praise be to Allah) and Allahu Akbar (God is great),” Hosein said. They even try to read the entire Qu'ran.

Children gradually participate in fasting based on their age, with full day fasting typically expected by the age of puberty (ten-15 years old).

Fasting is prescribed for Muslims. The Holy Qu'ran (Chapter 2:183) states, “O ye who believe, fasting is prescribed for you, even as it was prescribed for those before you, that ye may learn self-restraint.”

While fasting is compulsory for Muslims, there are ten valid reasons when one is exempted from doing the fast.

These are: Being on a journey, sickness, pregnancy, suckling mother, severe hunger or thirst, weakness due to old age, risk of life, unconsciousness, insanity and jihad (to struggle, to be disciplined, to endeavour and to strive for a noble cause).

Questioned on the lesson that Ramadan brings, Hosein said, “It teaches one to be disciplined. When you experience hunger and thirst, it takes you closer to Allah. During the month of Ramadan, the Satans are chained and the doors to paradise are opened.”

He further explained that by embodying these virtues, people emerge from fasting as improved and more devoted individuals who adhere to the teachings of Islam, which emphasise righteous conduct and practice.

So what if one maintains the fast during Ramadan and then returns to old ways and bad habits? To this question Hosein said, “Then, they have wasted their fast, starving themselves and did not learn self-restraint.”

In his message to fellow Muslims observing Ramadan, Hosein encourages them to embrace the lessons learnt during the sacred month and integrate them into their daily lives. “When Ramadan starts we encourage Muslims, who are not within the categories of exemption, to fast. We encourage those who have fasted throughout the month of Ramadan to continue whatever they have learnt during Ramadan.”

Hosein wishes everyone a happy, holy and safe Ramadan Mubarak. He stated, “…and in your

duas, remember our brothers and sisters who are experiencing hardships around the world, especially those in Palestine.”