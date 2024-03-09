President celebrates International Women's Day with children

President Christine Kangaloo, right, and Speaker Bridget Annisette-George with students from Patna River Estate Government Primary School at a reading session featuring stories of strong women in commemoration of International Women's Day at President's House on March 8. - Photo by Roger Jacob

PRESIDENT Christine Kangaloo observed International Women's Day (IWD) on March 8 by hosting a reading session with primary schoolchildren on Friday morning focusing on true stories of women who overcame adversity to excel.

Standard Three students of the Patna/River Estate Government Primary School and Standard Four and Five students of Ascension Anglican School participated in the session.

The students had a chance to step up to a microphone and read short stories about successful women locally, regionally and globally.

"We want to foster in our young students a love of reading," Kangaloo said.

"We want to foster a sense of confidence because when you come and you stand before us and you read, it instils confidence in our young people and then we want to just chat with you."

The stories were about women like aerospace engineer Camille Wardrop Alleyne of TT, Queen Nanny of the Maroons of Jamaica, ballerina Alicia Alonso of Cuba and Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai of Pakistan, among others.

Kangaloo said while planning the session, her office wanted to keep it limited to girls only in observance of IWD. However, she said boys needed to be a part of it.

"It is important that our young boys be involved in the discussions and that is why boys and girls from the schools would attend today.

"Male attitudes and perceptions are critical in engendering an environment that would see the advancement of women and girls, so we think it is important that boys be a part of this discussion."

Also a part of the session was Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George, the second woman to hold the position.

Kangaloo said the country's first female prime minister, Kamla Persad-Bissessar was also invited.

"I want to thank Madam Speaker for attending our storytime session today. An invitation was extended to both Madam Speaker and the honourable Leader of the Opposition because they are both women leaders in our Parliament, so we wanted for you young people to be exposed to these two women."

Persad-Bissessar did not attend.