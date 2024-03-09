MovieTowne opens Ferris wheel at Invader's Bay

Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee-Scoon cuts the ribbon to open the MovieTowne Eye in Port of Spain on March 8. At left, is MovieTowne chairman Derek Chin. - Angelo Marcelle

TRADE MINISTER Paula Gopee-Scoon on Friday praised MovieTowne owner Derek Chin for investing in “good, clean fun,” when the cinema chain opened a Ferris wheel, dubbed MovieTowne eye, among other attractions, at its Invader's Bay, Port of Spain branch.

It is the first permanent Ferris wheel opened in TT and MovieTowne’s second in the Caribbean. MovieTowne opened its first Ferris wheel in East Coast Demerara, Guyana in December 2023.

The new roughly 18-metre-high structure can be seen from the Audrey Jeffers Highway and offers a nearly panoramic view of the capital from the top.

Before cutting the ceremonial ribbon, Chin told a small gathering that the chain has always catered to families, especially children, since opening its doors in 2003.

“Everything has been focused on what we can do for the children, and not just our children, but the children of TT.

“We’ve made sure that not only is it safe and secure and attractive…but we’ve kept the prices where it’s very, very fair.

Chin admitted that at $60 per ride, it isn’t cheap but reasonable. Each ride has its own designated technician and must be maintained, using strict safety standards.

He said the entire park, especially the dinosaur-themed area, is of the highest standard.

“I think this particular park – I’m serious – is as good as any in the world, competing with Disney and all of them… Universal Studios.”

Chin invited families to enjoy a picnic at the theme park, even if they choose not to or cannot afford to pay for rides.

Gopee-Scoon also helped cut the ribbon and tested the Ferris wheel and other rides with her granddaughter.

She praised the cinema chain, saying, “It seems as if MovieTowne always has surprises for families. It’s going to bring a lot of pleasure and joy – I don’t think only to children, but to adults as well.” She thanked MovieTowne for investing in positive entertainment “at a time when the country needs it.”

She recognised Movietowne and all businesses that help to diversify the economy and noted that the entertainment industry is “great for expansion.

“You have a fun-loving public, always looking forward to something to do with their spare time. So, welcome!”

The wheel was formally opened after a blessing from Catholic priest Fr Emmanuel Pierre.