Last-gasp goals earn Signal Hill SSFL promotion, St Augustine, Miracle Ministries also advance

A Signal Hill Secondary player, left, vies for the ball against his St Augustine Secondary opponent in a SSFL Big 5 match recently. - DANIEL PRENTICE

LAST-GASP goals from Signal Hill Secondary secured their promotion to the 2024 Secondary Schools Football (SSFL) premiership after the final round of Big 5 matches on Friday.

Playing at home in Tobago, Signal Hill salvaged two goals in the final minutes of their clash against Blanchisseuse Secondary to eke out a nail-biting 2-1 victory, to gain a premiership spot.

Blanchisseuse drew first blood as early in as the fourth minute courtesy a Roger Kirk strike. So it remained at half time and the visitors seemed destined for victory coming to the final stages of the second period.

However, fortune favoured the brave as Signal Hill defender Imanhi Forbes levelled by scoring in the 90th minute, and then sent the home fans into a frenzy when he found the back of the net once more, three minutes later.

Seconds after his goal, the game was blown off by the referee. The win for Signal Hill propelled them out of fourth place and into second, and now guarantees them a premiership place in this year’s SSFL top tier.

The Tobagonians finished on seven points. If Blanchisseuse had held on, they would have advanced to the premiership.

St Augustine Secondary and Miracle Ministries Pentecostal also affirmed promotion on Friday.

A second half hat-trick from the Green Machine’s Giovanni Hospedales saw St Augustine trump Miracle Ministries 3-0 at Edinburgh 500 Grounds. Hosepdales found the back of the net in the 56th, 62nd and 73rd minutes to put the tie out of reach for Miracle Ministries.

The victory saw St Augustine complete the Big 5 tourney with three wins and one draw, atop the standings on ten points.

Despite the loss, Miracle Ministries still advanced as the third-ranked team, with five points. Their Big 5 record stood at one win, two draws and one loss.

Signal Hill coach Downie Marcelle was elated to return to the top flight. He credited the come-from-behind win to a tactical change in the second half, which saw him shift centre-back Forbes to a striking position.

“We are filled with joy. A draw would not have done us good, and even though (Blanchisseuse) took an early lead, we stuck to the task. In the second half we made a tactical change to put our centre back to strike, because of his physicality.

“And it worked because he scored the two goals for us. I was a long, difficult and physical game and we didn’t get to play our normal passing game.”

He described the season as “long” since the Big 5 is usually completed by late November, early December.

“We’re now into March and we were still fighting for secondary schools football. We say hats off to the parents and teachers for the commitment for the season. And to the players, they are the real MVPs.”