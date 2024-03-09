Joseph Cadogan, Jordane Dookie serve up wins at Tranquillity Open

Ella Carrington tries in vain to return a serve from Jordane Dookie during the Tranquility Women Open Singles final match at the Tranqulity Clay Tennis Court on Saturday in Port of Spain. - Daniel Prentice

Joseph Cadogan and Jordane Dookie walked away with men's and women's singles titles on Saturday when the Sunshine Snacks Tranquillity Open Tennis tournament came to a conclusion on Victoria Avenue in St Clair.

Coming up against Kale Dalla Costa in the men's finale, the 35-year-old Cadogan proved to be too strong against his young and talented counterpart opponent as he won the first set 6-0, before taking the second set 6-3 despite a fightback by Dalla Costa.

In the women's singles final, the top-ranked Dookie continued her fine form in the tourney as she turned back the second-seeded Ella Carrington in straight sets. Dookie served her way to a comfortable 6-2, 6-0 win to cop the crown.