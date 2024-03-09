Joseph Cadogan, Jordane Dookie serve up wins at Tranquillity Open
Joseph Cadogan and Jordane Dookie walked away with men's and women's singles titles on Saturday when the Sunshine Snacks Tranquillity Open Tennis tournament came to a conclusion on Victoria Avenue in St Clair.
Coming up against Kale Dalla Costa in the men's finale, the 35-year-old Cadogan proved to be too strong against his young and talented counterpart opponent as he won the first set 6-0, before taking the second set 6-3 despite a fightback by Dalla Costa.
In the women's singles final, the top-ranked Dookie continued her fine form in the tourney as she turned back the second-seeded Ella Carrington in straight sets. Dookie served her way to a comfortable 6-2, 6-0 win to cop the crown.
Comments
"Joseph Cadogan, Jordane Dookie serve up wins at Tranquillity Open"