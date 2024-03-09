High-scoring Central, Clarke Road meet in National League

Central Sports batsman Kamil Pooran. -

CENTRAL Sports and Clarke Road will both try to continue their run-scoring form when the teams meet in round five of the TT Cricket Board National League premiership I competition, from 10 am over the weekend.

In round four, both teams were impressive with the bat.

Leaders Central Sports defeated sixth-placed Preysal by an innings and 111 runs at the Invaders Ground in Felicity. Opener Kamil Pooran was ruthless belting 177 and Akshaya Persad ended on 100 not out to lead Central Sports to a massive 441/8 declared, in response to Preysal's score of just 94. Preysal were dismissed for 236 in their second innings as Central Sports pulled off a comfortable win.

Clarke Road's Vikash Mohan cracked 218 not out in a drawn match against last-placed Merry Boys at Wilson Road Recreation Ground, Penal. After Merry Boys scored 234 all out batting first, Mohan's double century propelled Clarke Road to 400/5 declared. Merry Boys held on for a draw, closing on 324/9 in their second innings to deny fifth-placed Clarke Road the victory.

In another key contest, second-placed Bess Motors Marchin Patriots will play third-placed PowerGen at PowerGen Ground in Syne Village, Penal. In other matches, seventh-placed Profilbau Victoria will play Preysal at Daren Ganga Recreation Ground in Barrackpore and fourth-placed Queen's Park will meet Merry Boys at the Queen's Park Oval, St Clair.

Fixtures:

Proflibau Victoria vs Preysal, Daren Ganga Recreation Ground

Central Sports vs Clarke Road, Invaders Recreation Ground

PowerGen vs Bess Motors Marchin Patriots, Syne Village

Queen's Park vs Merry Boys, Queen's Park Oval

Standings:

Central Sports - 77

Patriots - 75

PowerGen - 68

QPCC I - 67

Clarke Road - 64

Preysal - 56

Victoria - 32

Merry Boys - 24