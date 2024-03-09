Ensure AI serves our best interests

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: Artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming society, offering immense benefits, but also raising significant concerns. On one hand, AI is revolutionising industries, enhancing efficiency and enabling new levels of innovation. It powers personalised recommendations, autonomous vehicles and advanced medical diagnostics, improving lives and economies.

However, AI's rapid advancement raises ethical, social and economic questions. Concerns include job displacement due to automation, biased decision-making and threats to privacy and security. Addressing these challenges requires thoughtful regulation, education and collaboration among governments, industries and communities.

The impact of AI on society will depend on how we manage its development and deployment. Properly harnessed, AI can improve healthcare, reduce environmental impact and enhance overall quality of life. However, it also poses risks, such as exacerbating inequalities and eroding privacy.

Society must navigate these complexities to ensure that AI serves humanity's best interests.

GORDON LAUGHLIN

via-e-mail