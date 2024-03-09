Dry on ideas

Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales - Grevic Alvarado

WASA KNEW hotter, drier weather was coming.

Last year, its director of operations attended the Meteorological Service’s National Climate Outlook Forum, at which it was announced that the first half of 2024 would be especially dry.

The director said her organisation was ready. WASA, we were told, had a plan.

Here’s the plan, as outlined on Wednesday in Parliament by Marvin Gonzales, the Minister of Public Utilities: to increase “production” at dams, drill more wells, get more water trucks and adjust water scheduling.

In other words, the usual.

Mr Gonzales claimed the evidence of a harsh dry season emerged “earlier than expected.”

What planet is the minister living on?

Putting aside the knowledge of WASA officials and the assurances made since last year (in addition to the director of operations, the CEO also promised the country there were short-, medium- and long-term plans in place), no one should be surprised that extreme weather is upon us.

The climate crisis, though not sudden or unexpectedly sprung on us, is a unique challenge facing the entire world right now. Yet the response of WASA, it seems, has been particularly bereft of innovation.

All the measures outlined by Mr Gonzales are run-of-the-mill. Worse, drilling wells might only have an impact two months from now.

And though the minister seemed to think only areas on the “extremities” of the WASA distribution system are affected, that is manifestly inaccurate, given the widespread impact of the drastic, immediate changes to water scheduling, which have caught households by surprise.

The weather may be impossible to control, but it cannot be correct that WASA’s thinking is limited to measures that simply shift the burden of the climate crisis onto the consumer.

What about addressing WASA’s gushing, infamous, decades-old leaks of half the water it distributes?

Mr Gonzales hinted last year at important decisions being taken on restructuring WASA in January. A rate review was also pending. If the Cabinet has come to a position on either matter, it has been drip-feeding its views.

Far from being surprised, the minister months ago hinted at what needs to be done in the long run.

Over 20 booster stations had been constructed over the last two-three years, he noted in December; over 120 pumps refurbished in 2023 alone. Small-package water-treatment plants were coming in several areas. Contracts had been awarded. New mains were to be installed. A budget of $1 billion had been set aside.

Big talk, though, cannot flow through taps.

Households must heed the water-use restrictions and adjust their habits permanently, bracing for the worst. But the State must also look at novel solutions, such as the possibility of more large-scale water facilities.