Dominican Republic marks 180 years of independence

Acting Minister of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs and Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee-Scoon and ambassador Wellington Bencosme shook hands as a sign of the good relations exist between both countries during the reception for the 180th anniversary of the independence of the Dominican Republic on February 27 in Port of Spain. - Photo by Grevic Alvarado

THE embassy of the Dominican Republic (DR) commemorated the its country's 180th anniversary of the independence with a reception full of colour, music and Dominican warmth, on February 27.

Ambassador Wellington Bencosme led the celebration at The Renaissance at Shorelands Club Room, Glencoe. Bencosme was accompanied by his wife, Rachelle Guiliani and his family, and embassy staff.

Diplomatic representatives, ministers, mayors and local government representatives, as well as social, business, artistic and Dominican diaspora personalities were present.

In his speech, Bencosme recognised the growth of bilateral relations between the DR and TT.

He said: “Our two nations share fundamental values, such as the defence of democracy and human rights, as well as respect for institutions, the rule of law and advocating for the multilateralism and individual aspirations that we mutually support.”

Bencosme highlighted the solid commercial relationship between the two countries, with much greater growth potential, and the diversification of the products marketed, as well as significant ongoing investments.

“TT continues to be an important trading partner for the DR particularly for LNG, urea and other petrochemicals, making TT Caricom's main trading partner when it comes to imports, while the DR exports to TT products such as bananas, avocadoes, other fruits and vegetables seen in local supermarkets, non-alcoholic beverages, sauces and polymers.

"We are making pleasant progress towards a more sustainable trade relationship between the two countries, traditionally with a surplus for TT, of approximately 90 per cent vs ten per cent, due to the weight of energy-related products, with an increase in exports from the DR to TT of 22 per cent in 2021, 36 per cent in 2022, and 19 per cent for the month of January 2024,” he said.

Bencosme confirmed the foreign policy vision of the Dominican government, headed by President Luis Abinader, towards the Caribbean, is based on strengthening relations with each nation with which it shares challenges and opportunities, as well as important historical and cultural ties.

“Special emphasis will be placed on strengthening co-operation, in areas of mutual interest such as tourism, agriculture, education and technical co-operation, including Spanish-language teaching and technical-vocational training, cultural and creative industries, and climate mitigation impact of climate change and security.”

Acting Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs and Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee-Scoon, after congratulating the Dominican people on the 180th anniversary, reflected on her visit to the DR in May last year.

“I was able to meet with government officials and the business community to discuss ways in which we could not only close gaps in our trading relationship, but also look at other avenues that would bring tangible benefits to TT and the DR.

"There are several areas we are interested in addressing, including closer links in our tourism and agriculture sectors,” Gopee-Scoon said.

She congratulated Bencosme for his active efforts to deepen the relationship between the two countries.

“It is essential that, as neighbours in the Caribbean Sea, we ensure the region remains a zone of peace and we build prosperity for all citizens within this beautiful chain of islands.

"I am confident our bilateral engagement will be further revitalised by the many developments which have occurred.”

Guests enjoyed Dominican bachatas and merengues, as well as typical food and drink, remembering the traditions.