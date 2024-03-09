Citizens' property tax concerns being addressed?

Prime Minister Dr Rowley - ANGELO MARCELLE

THE EDITOR: Are citizens being heard on property tax issues? A recent statement from the Prime Minister sparked doubt, leaving many wondering about the fairness of property tax implementation.

One newspaper reported that the Prime Minister said: “The vast majority of people loudly protesting against property tax are people who have property outside of Trinidad and Tobago.”

This sweeping statement lacks evidence, leaving citizens questioning its validity and fairness.

For example, a retiree friend got a document about their property's value, causing them immediate stress about paying taxes with their fixed pension income. This confusion is common; many others misunderstand and discuss selling their property to cover taxes.

The Government needs to reassure citizens about the safety of property ownership and explain the fairness of property values to avoid further confusion.

The Government must reassure people that their property ownership is safe before tax implementation. It also needs to explain clearly that property values are fair and will not harm future generations' inheritance.

Overall, property tax is adding significant stress and financial strain, particularly for the elderly population.

The lengthy estate settlement process compounds worries about property tax implications for future generations.

While property tax has benefits, the Government should address concerns about fair property values instead of ignoring them. Ignoring our concerns reinforces the view that the Government is acting like a dictatorship and not listening to its people.

This situation reflects a missed opportunity for empathetic and collaborative governance. Actions speak louder than words, and our leaders' preference for a command-and-control approach mirrors the tactics criminals employ. It is a stark reminder of the need for leadership that prioritises empathy, collaboration and transparency in addressing citizens' concerns.

DENNISE DEMMING

via e-mail