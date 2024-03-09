Chung, Wong win Tranquillity mixed doubles crown,

After sustaining a back injury during his men’s singles semi-final on March 7, Richard Chung bounced back a day later, with partner Cameron Wong, to capture the Sunshine Snacks Tranquillity Open Tennis Tournament mixed doubles title at the club’s courts on Victoria Avenue, St Clair.

The top seeded pair of Chung and Wong defeated second seeds Kristyan Valentine and Jordane Dookie 6-4, 6-4 to lift the crown.

On March 9, action climaxes with Kale Dalla Costa up against Joseph Cadogan in the men’s singles title match from 3pm. Half hour later, the women’s singles final serves off with top seed Dookie up against second seed Ella Carrington.