Chief Sec: We intend to honour all of our loocal heroes

THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine. - File photo

CHIEF SECRETARY Farley Augustine said former head of the public service and diplomat Reginald Dumas will more than likely be among several prominent people to be honoured by the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) towards the middle of 2024.

He was speaking at a news conference on March 8 at the Shaw Park Cultural Complex.

Dumas, 88, died at the Scarborough General Hospital on the night of March 7, days after major surgery for a gastrointestinal condition.

Augustine said the THA will reach out to Dumas’ family to see how best it can assist during their period of mourning.

“Further announcements will be made later on,” he said.

Augustine said the THA is very much intent on honouring all of its local heroes.

“As a matter of fact, by the time we get to the middle of this year, you will see quite a robust effort in honouring our local sons and daughters in very tangible ways. I am certain Mr Dumas will be one of those who will be considered for those efforts.”

Augustine said Tobago was saddened by Dumas’ passing.

Noting his work in the public service and diplomatic corps, he recalled Dumas, at one time, was sent by the UN to Haiti to do some work after a major earthquake.

Augustine also recalled Dumas facilitated several of the current THA administration’s training exercises when it assumed office in December 2021.

“So we have lost an eminent son of the soil. We have lost someone with quite a large repertoire of knowledge. So certainly we extend sympathies and condolences to the family.”

At the briefing, Augustine also extended greetings to Tobago’s women on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

He said they have contributed immeasurably to the development of the society.

“We have our women, those in education, those in the public service. Most of our administrators are in fact women. When we look at our other senior public servants, a significant number of them are women. And so you continue to play a vital role in the functioning of the THA.”

Augustine also said housewives must also be recognised for the role in nurturing children.

“We recognise you and your efforts on a day like today.”