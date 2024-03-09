Aché Abrahams cops Miss World Americas and Caribbean title

From left, Miss TT World Aché Abrahams, Lesego Chombo of Botswana, Krystyna Pyszkova of Czech Republic and Yasmina Zaytoun of Lebanon were the top four contestants and Continental Queens at the 71st Miss World pageant at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, India on Saturday. - Photo courtesy Miss World

Miss World TT 2022 Aché Abrahams is the new Miss World Americas and the Caribbean after getting into the top four of the Miss World international pageant.

Abrahams, 24, Lesego Chombo of Botswana, Krystyna Pyszkova of Czech Republic and Yasmina Zaytoun of Lebanon were the top four contestants and Continental Queens at the 71st Miss World pageant at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, India on Saturday.

Miss Czech Republic won the crown while Miss Lebanon was first runner up.

On the official Miss World Facebook page scores of people showed their support for Abrahams with the national flag emblem and social media feeds were flooded with congratulatory messages after the competition.

After the interview segment, the contestants were asked to convince Shark Tank India why they should be Miss World.

Abrahams said the people of TT acknowledged their similarities and celebrated their differences. She said they saw the beauty in diversity and promoted inclusion so she would like to be part of the Miss World organisation and work with it as she believed the organisation and TT were similar in that way.

"When I stand here I represent 1.4 million people of TT, and what I can offer Miss World is the mindset of my people. In India, you say...' the world is one family.' In sweet TT we say 'May every creed and race find an equal place.' The way I live my life is with that motto, with that mantra.

“I believe Miss World has a similar mantra. I believe when you have compassion and understanding for differences you can really make a difference in the world and work hand-in-hand to create a bright future."

Speaking to Sunday Newsday from India via WhatsApp after the pageant, fashion designer and franchise director of Miss World TT Charu Lochan Dass expressed her pride in Abrahams’ performance.

“How amazing! Aché placed in the top four out of 112 countries! She did extremely well. She did TT very very proud. We’re so happy that she put us back on the map. She’s worked extremely hard and it paid off.”

She added that as Continental Queen for The Americas and the Caribbean, Abrahams and the other Continental Queens will be travelling with the winner for the next year doing humanitarian work and supporting Beauty with a Purpose projects throughout the world.

“It’s an amazing opportunity for her. So many doors will open for her. We could not ask for anything better. She’s done extremely well and we’re super proud of her.”

The only Trinidadian to win the Miss World pageant was Giselle Jeanne-Marie Laronde-West in 1986. Michelle Khan and Gabrielle Walcott both placed third at the 45th and 58th editions of the Miss World contest in 1995 and 2008 respectively.

Though she did not win, Abrahams represented the country well over the three weeks of competition in India.

She was a top 25 finalist in the Head-to-Head Challenge at Bharat Mandapam G20 summit room in New Delhi where she spoke about one of the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals.

She said happiness meant sustainability. She believed a happy world would be one in which poverty did not exist, people were physically and mentally healthy, quality education was accessible to every individual, and women and girls were offered the same opportunities as their male counterparts without discrimination.

“I see a world where clean running water is readily available to every thirsty mouth and clean renewable energy is the only energy source on the planet. I see a world where the global economy is booming with equal job opportunities for all and the workforce is paid equally and treated fairly and humanely with less disparities and more policies to empower and protect all human beings. I see a world where the children of tomorrow can play freely breathing and clean oxygen clean air without or with little to no CO2 and greenhouse gases, threatening their homes through natural disasters.

“I see a world where the aquatic life is safe and able to swim in their own home and the oceans without the invasion of plastics. I see a world where our forests are filled with animals that we have to protect with trees that are growing every day to provide us with oxygen. I also, as a result, see a world where we work hand in hand, to promote unity, to promote peace and ensure that sustainable development is present.”

She also spoke about small island states and mentioned the global warming issues of degradation of coral reefs, the loss of biodiversity, flooding and food security. She said climate change had an impact on small islands in big ways, and the people there deserved a bright future. So everyone had to choose to create a sustainable future for the next generations.

Abrahams was also one of the top ten Beauty with a Purpose finalists with The Invisible Scars Project which created a safe space for people to discuss their mental health and raised awareness for mental health.

On the Miss World website, the model and social media marketing manager said she experienced anxiety and depression in her younger years but she overcame it. She hoped sharing her story and, with the help of professionals, teaching people the necessary tools to speak up and resolve internal turmoil on her Be Mindful podcast, in her book Let’s Talk about Feelings, and at various schools, could help others.

“I’m an avid advocate for mental health and I aim to destigmatise mental health and create as many safe spaces around the world to discuss this incredibly important topic so that no one suffers in silence.

“My belief is that when the world is quiet about an issue, we must be the voice to speak up loudly to create the necessary changes for the greater good of all humanity. This is why I created my Beauty with a Purpose initiative, The Invisible Scars Project. This sentiment to play an active role in creating a brighter and better world also trickles into my passion for human rights, women empowerment and humanitarian aid.”

She was also part of the #SaveTheTiger campaign, visited and read with the children of Than Singh Ki Paathshala school and placed in the top 23 for talent.