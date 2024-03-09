A Ramadan reminder for good health

Lentil rice pilaf

Fasting for the month of Ramadan benefits both the body and spirit. Many are guilty of fasting for the latter, not taking good health into consideration.

Fasting has become mainstream in many fitness circles because it carries healthy benefits for our bodies.

Intermittent fasting has hit the mainstream during the last few years, with many people enjoying better health. It eliminates brain fog, helps with weight maintenance and weight loss, regulates blood sugar, increases energy levels and allows for an overall feeling of well-being.

Ramadan fasting is in fact intermittent fasting.

So my question is this: If you are fasting for both spirit and body, then why isn’t good health also a consideration during the holy month of Ramadan?

Here are some useful tips to get the best for your body during this holy month.

Eliminate bad fats from your diet; choose cleaner fats such as coconut oil, olive oil and butter. Eliminate processed foods, these will not be converted into energy and will have you feeling exhausted sooner than you should. Eliminate sugar, by doing so you will eliminate food cravings, choose honey instead. Do not consume artificial flavourings, these are loaded with sodium.

Nourish your body with nutrient-dense foods like whole grains such as brown rice, whole-wheat flour, spelt, cracked wheat and quinoa, whole grain cereals, sweet potatoes and cassava. These are all high in fibre and are low-glycemic carbs so they keep you feeling full longer.

Go easy on desserts, sweeten the deal with dates and fresh fruit. Go for fruits that are mostly made-up of water like watermelon and pineapples, these will keep you hydrated during the day.

Drink your water, don’t drink sweetened drinks. Enough water during the non-fasting hours will ensure your body stays hydrated during the fasting hours.

Try to lessen your meat intake, it’s a good idea to give your digestive system a rest. You can choose lighter meats such as fish, chicken and eggs.

Non-fasting hours are not meant for binge eating.

Your morning meal should consist of eggs, wholegrain toast or provisions, vegetables and a piece of fruit. Avocado is always a good idea if available.

Your evening meal should be a good helping of fresh vegetables, some protein, meat or legumes and some complex carbs. Finish off the meal with natural yoghurt, honey or fruit such as mangoes which are in presently in season.

Remember you are eating clean and nourishing your body so that in the final week your strength will not wane. Your body will be healthier for it all at the end.

These recipes are a good way to start the day, enjoy with a dollop of unflavoured yoghurt.

Harira - Moroccan chickpea soup

1½ cups dried channa/chickpeas

8 cups water

1 28-oz tin of tomatoes with juice

1 large onion, chopped

2 tbs olive oil

⅓ cup chopped celery, rib, and leaves

1 tsp turmeric

1 tsp black pepper

1 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp cumin/geera powder

½ cup chopped chadon beni

4 cups broth, chicken or vegetable

1 cup lentils

¾ cup fine egg noodles or thin spaghetti. Or vermicelli

½ cup chopped fresh parsley

lemon wedges for the table.

Salt to taste

Soak channa in water overnight drain and rinse, cook in 8 cups water for about 1-1½ hours until tender.

Drain chickpeas and save the water it was cooked in. You should have 2½ cups water if not add a little water.

Finely chop tomatoes.

Heat oil in a large soup pot, add onion and celery until softened and fragrant.

Add turmeric, pepper, cumin and cinnamon.

Cook for a few minutes more. Stir in tomatoes, ¼ cup chadon beni, channa with the reserved liquid, broth and lentils.

Simmer until lentils are tender, about 40 minutes to 60 minutes.

Break pasta into small pieces, about one inch and stir into soup.

Cook for a further 10 minutes until pasta is tender.

Season with salt and sprinkle with remaining herbs.

Serve with wedges of lemon and crusty bread.

Serves 6 as a main course.

Lentil rice pilaf with aromatics

1 cup lentils, boiled for 20 minutes and drained

⅔ cup basmati rice

2 tbs vegetable oil

1 onion, finely chopped

4 cloves garlic finely chopped

1 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp turmeric

½ tsp curry powder

1 tsp ground roasted cumin

⅔ cup chopped tomatoes, fresh or canned (without the juice)

2 tsp tomato paste

1⅓ cups broth or water

Wash the rice and leave to drain.

Heat oil in a saucepan, add onion and garlic, saute for about 3 minutes.

Add cinnamon, turmeric, curry and cumin, saute for another 2 minutes.

Add lentils and stir, add rice and stir.

Stir in tomatoes and paste.

Stir well.

Add broth or water.

Cook for 15 to 20 minutes until rice is tender.

Serves 4

