Young soloists sing together

Makaylah Roberts sings On the Good Ship Lollipop in the Girls' Vocal Solo, 7-10 years semifinal, at the TT Music Festival, held at Naparima Bowl, San Fernando on March 5. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Nadine Gonzales, adjudicator at the 2024 Trinidad and Tobago Music Festival, on March 5 asked all 24 singers in the girls vocal solo 7-10 years semifinals to meet on stage to sing together, in the south-central Trinidad leg at Naparima Bowl, San Fernando.

Suddenly singing en masse, some of these individualists were a bit constrained in space to perform their hand and arm motions to accompany the song, The Cupboard by Walter de la Mare and others. But all sang with a new gusto at this novel invitation, which had underlined the festival's perennial theme of competition mixed with collaboration.

Gonzales congratulated all girls for their earlier performances.

"You all did very well.

"You won on expression and on education. No one is leaving without an experience that is positive and good. If you did not get into the final, just keep practising and come again."

She did not publicly comment on each performance but said each pupil could read it on their personal score sheet.

Those moving to the finals were Adelaide Bisnath, Alyssa Walters-Morris, Charlize Ragoonath, Elizabeth Basdeo, Eloise Bailey, Kira Ali, Makaylah Roberts, Mia Ali, Reynelle Baptiste, Sanarii Andrews, Ayah Mohammed and Melody Nicholas.

During each individual performance, the keen and large audience vigorously applauded each girl.

Baptiste's well-trained voice was able to hold an end-note at length.

Roberts gave a good delivery with a clear diction, appreciated by her loud fan section.

Ali looked small on the big stage but had such a surprisingly loud projection that she made the audience gasp.

She paused for dramatic effect before delivering her final chorus, "Me, me, me", adding to her display of confidence.

Nicholas offered a very clear diction, good projection and keen hand gestures.

Roberts told Newsday, "I find it went very well. I was a little nervous when I started but afterwards I felt happy. I felt glad."

Nicholas said, "It was great and I made it to the finals." Asked her secret to success, she replied, "To always have facial expression. And to believe in yourself."

Bisnath told Newsday, "It went well. I am happy. I made it to the finals."

She had not been intimidated by the big stage, saying she had performed publicly before.

Her mother said she has performed singing and dancing since age two, so did not suffer stage fright.

Maya Mathura although unplaced said it has gone well, despite being a little nervous, and she was happy with her performance.