Xtra Foods celebrates women for IWD

Pannist Kelly Matthews performs several songs during the celebration of International Women's Day on Friday at Xtra Foods in Aranguez. - GREVIC ALVARADO

Xtra Foods car park was transformed into a sea of purple balloons and ribbons as the company celebrated women from all walks of life for International Women’s Day.

The event, held in part with the San Juan/Laventille Regional Corporation, at the grocery's Aranguez branch on March 8, included form four students from Holy Name Convent and San Juan South Secondary School.

The supermarket’s 12-year-old youth ambassador, Kristy-Ann Ramoutarsingh, gave a vibrant speech reminding guests of this year's theme, Inspire Inclusion, which she said underscored the importance of creating an inclusive society where women are valued, respected and empowered to participate in all aspects of society.

She said, “I want to remind you girls to always empower each other.”

Speaking with Newsday, the Lakshmi Girls' Hindu College pupil said she has been the company's ambassador for the past year.

CEO of the San Juan/Laventille Corporation Vanessa Campbell reflected on her career and her road to becoming the corporation’s CEO.

She joined the public service in the early 1990s as a clerk and her goal was to improve processes and systems in the public service.

She said her goal then shifted to holding a managerial office, saying it was the only way she could make the change needed.

“I entered university in my late 30s. It was challenging, as I had to grapple with work and family life. My daughter, who was born on International Women's Day, was still a toddler. At times, I became overwhelmed, but I continued to persevere.”

Campbell said she was comforted by knowing one day she would reap the benefits of her sacrifices, calling her journey no bed of roses.

“I am now in a position to make strategic decisions that can improve systems. This was my hope and dream from the beginning.”

She said 90 per cent of the corporation's divisions are run by women, who hold positions in masonry, electrical, plumbing and as road officers.

“Their work is second to none and can easily match their male counterparts.”

She ended by urging young women to never give up on their dreams.

Xtra Foods' marketing manager Daniel Austin, who also doubled as a singer later on, said the company was honoured to align itself with such an important global cause.

He said this year's theme resonates with the supermarket's commitment to continuously highlight women from all walks of life.

“At Xtra Foods, we are proud to have a diverse and talented group of female employees who play a pivotal role in driving the success of the company, from our customer service team to the minds shaping the company.”

Austin said the company recognised by investing in its female workforce, it not only fosters a diverse and inclusive workplace but also accelerates collective progress.

Pannist Kelly Mathew from San Juan South Secondary performed three solo pieces and poet Shimiah Lewis from the Two Cent Movement gave a rousing performance.

Asha Persad sang two songs, one in Hindi.

The event ended with a live safety demonstration on crime prevention from the police as a team of all-female officers looked on.