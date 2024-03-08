Women leading the way - Insights from TTCSI women presidents

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, we turn our attention to the TT Coalition of Services Industries (TTCSI), an alliance comprising professional services associations and organisations.

At the forefront of advocating for trade in services issues and advancing the Services Industries, TTCSI holds a pivotal position in both the global and national spheres. Acknowledging the services sector as a significant employer of women, let’s focus on the dynamic female presidents leading services associations within TTCSI.

With a vast network of 65 associations and affiliate companies, the TTCSI represents over 600,000 firms and individuals.

Among them, a substantial number are led by visionary women. As we mark International Women’s Day, we asked these women three questions:

1: Reflecting on your journey to becoming the president of your association, could you share some of the unique challenges you faced as a woman in leadership?

2: How have these experiences shaped your approach to promoting gender equality and inspiring inclusion within your organisation and the broader business community.

3: In your view, what are the most significant impacts female leaders are making in the business world today, and how do you envision the role of business support organisations in furthering this progress?

Here is what they had to say:

Cavelle Joseph-St Omer, Human Resource Management Association:

1: As president of a professional association that is not for profit, I am expected to concurrently provide leadership to the board and community, possess administrative and financial acumen, fundraising ability, political deftness, exemplify institutional values, as well as shape the policies within the organisation. This is while committing to my full-time job as an executive and managing family life.

Keeping a strong team with sincere intentions focused on the organisation’s mandate for altruistic purposes is a challenge. The team and I must be resilient innovators that can make strategic long-term decisions, take measured risks and thrive on turning challenges or moments of crisis into opportunities and sustain progress.

I have had to try and conquer perfectionism and recognise that no manager/executive/leader knows the precise, correct decision to make every time.

2: Being a leader means not simply having a seat at the table, but having the determination to own your voice and express yourself at whatever stage you are in your career. Your thoughts and suggestions may influence company policy, employee collaboration, and business development.

The saying “ rising tide lifts all boats” is an appropriate one. I therefore bring other women along the journey with me. I openly and willingly share power and information rather than guard it.

I firmly believe when we all work together, cultivating relationships and empowering the women around us, we build a mutually beneficial environment that enables each of us to succeed.

3: Women are able to make bold and wise decisions as leaders; this helps make the team environment less authoritative and more co-operative, bringing a family-like feel to the team. We have seen this boost teamwork across the organisation and help implement a new culture within businesses, and it is another reason to embed equality and diversity in the workplace.

When we consider the next generation of employees and leaders, the power of role models cannot be overlooked. Regardless of a person’s gender, all people need someone who will guide them to progress in their careers.

Women can harness their talents in this area, specifically, for mentoring and coaching young talent, and when we factor that women are strong communicators, women leaders are great mentors.

We are also seeing women leaders bringing skills, different perspectives and innovative ideas to the table, and these, combined, will help create innovative perspectives that lead to better decision-making as a whole for the business.

Cheresse Fleming, Afflatus Software and Consultancy Services

1: Even though the IT industry is mainly male-dominated, I have not faced too many challenges as a young female thus far. In fact, many of my male associates and family have been very supportive of me, starting with my father, who is well versed in the IT field, and at a young age I observed everything he did with computers, which helped me to know this was a career I wanted to pursue.

However, at times when meeting with different potential clients, there have been a few instances where some seemed a bit shocked that I am the CEO of a software company and also a software engineer.

2: Based on a few instances where it was assumed that I was the sales representative of my company, I think we as a community should encourage our younger women to pursue careers in IT and software development so that hopefully it becomes a less male-centric field and more gender neutral.

One way we can do this is to ensure that younger women are surrounded by people who encourage them to pursue careers in IT.

3: In my view, I believe the impact of female leadership starts from young and within your own household.

I can say with certainty that my mother is a very intelligent, hardworking and independent woman. The way in which she balanced her career and also being a mother and wife has inspired me a lot.

And in today’s world we see how successful so many women are in their respective fields (not only in IT but in business, energy, medicine and engineering). I hope that we can continue to see this, as it helps inspire other women.

Lynette Headley Atherley, fashion entrepreneur

1: Being a president is a lot of work, determination, being respectful and showing motivation. Along this road there are a lot of challenges you face having to deal with people who put you down and do not value or even take the time to listen. It is a tough road.

2: My experiences have made me stronger in my belief that I am equal to the opposite gender and can reach my goal and take my organisation to the next level.

3: We are standing firmly in our beliefs and getting the job done. Yes, business support organisations are a great resource in making this happen.

Cindy Guevara, TT Chapter of International Facility Management Association

1: My journey towards becoming president started in 2022, when I was approached by the then (male) president to offer myself for the position of vice president. The following year I was elected chapter president.

The unique challenges I saw was really gaining the support and confidence of the members while leading a predominantly male chapter, in what could be considered a male profession.

I was filling some big shoes, as the previous president had been on the executive since the formation of the chapter and is widely recognised and respected in the industry.

No one really knew who I was, so I believed I had to make my own path to gain membership support and confidence, that I could lead the chapter. However, playing a larger role in the chapter was a goal of mine, so I was confident in taking up the challenge.

2: My experiences have given me the opportunity to reach out to more female professionals to encourage and prepare them to achieve their goals. Having the ability to mentor and provide avenues for growth and development are helpful elements towards promoting gender equality. Organisations will benefit if they create and put measures in place to sustain inclusive environments.

3: Women, I believe, contribute significantly towards a balanced and collaborative approach to business. We know what it is like to have to break the glass ceiling on gender equality and stereotyping, so we have a better appreciation of how biases influence the business activities and are better positioned to better manage diversity in an organisation. The resources and support provided by business support organisations and how these inputs are developed and disseminated can have a direct impact on organisations’ success and competitiveness. Through their support of the industry, they can provide advice on industry trends and provide representation and a collective voice for organisations. Their contribution in shaping business practice is valuable.

Corene Procope, TT Group of Professionals Association

1: In my journey to presidency, a unique challenge to me was overcoming self-doubt. I doubted my ability to achieve the goals set forth with the position and whether the respect deserved and earned would be given as a woman in authority. In my unique case, I am the youngest president of the association, thus feeling the need to prove myself.

Fortunately, I was welcomed with open arms by all members of the executive and council, thus alleviating this feeling of doubt.

2: Gender equality and inclusion play a major role to me personally and professionally. I incorporate it as a point in my mentor sessions if I speak on a platform sharing my career journey or through hiring practices.

Therefore, being a part of an association which also supports gender equality and inclusion was key to my desire to serve in the association.

Our administrative manager is a female and, in my view, she is the glue of this association since my joining.

Our executive and council members are a great balance of males and females whose views are respected and accepted without bias.

With this, the organisation approaches gender equality through our support to the community by providing representatives within the association to attend speaking engagements with IWD themes.

Additionally, we support through action and representation.

The association’s council members are represented by a balance of male and female members.

3: In my view, the most significant impact female leaders are making in the business world today will be our receptiveness to taking the seat at the table, thus opening the doors to more female leadership. With more women holding these titles, a female leader should become a norm.

I envision that business organisations can support this progress by removing the ratios or numbers attached to gender equality. Female representation in leadership roles should not be a check box.

Sally Singh, Association of Real Estate Agents (AREA)

1: Whilst the demands of running my own business and being a team leader at AREA could, at times, be challenging, it is crucial to have balance.

Women are always thinking ahead and planning timely actions, as they have to balance being a partner, parent, daughter, friend, business head and colleague all at the same time. With experience, meditation, yoga, family encouragement and the support of my colleagues, it is now a bit easier to face challenges as they come by breaking them down into bite-size pieces.

It’s always exciting to implement changes in our industry that are beneficial to both our members and the public.

2: The real-estate industry in TT comprises significantly women.

I am also very fortunate to be surrounded by my strong sisters, Lisa and Rhea, and the women and men who foster empowerment at AREA, both in the past and at present. Nothing is more inspiring than having good role models. My mom was a savvy businesswoman, and my dad was an educator. This combination, together with a strong academic background, spurred my desire to dive into the private sector.

As a result, I am an advocate for anyone interested in becoming a real-estate professional to pursue the entry level AREA/ UWI Roytec Principles of Real Estate Sales course, and after working for some time in the industry, the brokerage diploma would provide advanced tuition.

At AREA we conduct continuing professional development (CPD) workshops to raise the bar of professionalism in the real estate industry.

My personal beliefs are in sync with those of AREA: education and conducting oneself ethically are critical components to level the playing field of life.

3: In TT, we have many women executives.

However, there is a lot of room for improvement as many boards are still male-dominated. Increasing women in the workplace leads to a notable increase in productivity, fairness, organisational dedication and enhanced collaboration.

All of these positive qualities we see at TTCSI where both the president and CEO and their team have been actively encouraging all service organisations to have an equal input in policy-making not only to improve their sectors but the experiences of their stakeholders in TT.

Lorraine Pouchet, TT Incoming Tour Operators Association (TTITOA):

1: Being involved in the tourism sector as director of marketing in my husband’s business, I attended many tourism-related and developmental courses to ensure that I did not only acquire knowledge of the tourism product but also to develop my people skills.

I have been told that I have a strong personality and that I lead by example; therefore I am not easily intimidated by male counterparts, and as a result did not meet any challenges within the association.

The challenges came when dealing with the public-sector agencies with males at the helm. However, as a certified counselling therapist, I have been able to navigate those situations to effect outcomes that benefit the membership of TTITOA.

2: Simply by empowering all members of the association through ensuring that their voices were heard and treating their suggestions and recommendations with the respect deserved.

I would like to note that in the 30-plus years of my involvement in TTITOA and serving in other capacities such as PRO, for example, I have to date not encountered any issues with gender equality.

3: Women generally have a strong work ethic and good managerial skills, and more female leaders and entrepreneurs are emerging.

Business support organisations can make available access to funding and educational courses to assist women to achieve their full potential, as well as facilitating mentorship programmes.