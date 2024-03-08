USC, Fire Youth earn Courts netball alternative wins

In this Febuary 3, 2023 file photo, a UTT players collects a pass in the Courts All Sectors Netball League at the Eastern Regional Indoor Arena, Tacarigua. - Photo courtesy Courts All Sectors Netball

University of Southern Caribbean (USC) and Fire Youth recorded wins in round three of the Courts All Sectors Netball League alternative division when action resumed at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sporting Arena in Tacarigua on March 7.

USC were led to a 31-26 victory over TT Post by Gellana Grant (18) and Ariel Villaroel (13). Scoring for TT Post were Diamond Baptiste (14) and Renee Mushington (12).

Fire Youth also burnt Police Netball Youth Club 16-10 in a low-scoring affair. Nathalyia Fletcher (12) and Renell Harewood got on the scoresheet for Fire Youth while Nathalia Martinez (seven) and Dawn Gordon (three) scored for the opposition.

In the lone championship tie, Jabloteh defeated Defence Force 37-26 courtesy LaToya Thomas’ 28 from 52 attempts and Giselle Hobson’s nine from 20.

Four players scored for Defence Force: Christie Snaggs (19), Melissa Snaggs James (five), Ashley Wickham (one) and Daniella Hall (one).

On March 9, a new premiership and championship Fast5 champion will be crowned as the one-day tournament gets under way from 11am. Last year’s division winners, Fire, did not compete this season. On March 14, the alternative division Fast5 tourney gets under way.

On March 16, league action resumes, in addition to the start of the Steve Sarjeant Knockout competition.