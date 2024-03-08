TTMA goes to Ghana

TTMA president Roger Roach. - File photo by Angelo Marcelle

The TT Manufacturers Association announced it will host a trade mission to Ghana from March 11-17, in a release on March 6.

“Ghana was chosen as a market for opportunity to the business community, following his royal majesty, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, king of the Ashanti Kingdom (Ghana) and his delegation’s visit to Trinidad and Tobago in August 2023, where several high level meetings took place between the CEO’s of both the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, Ghana Export Promotion Authority and the TTMA,” the release said.

Minister of Trade Paula Gopee-Scoon and TTMA president Roger Roach will lead the seven-day mission that consists of 50 people from various private sector companies and state entities, including InvesTT, ExporTT, Eximbank, TT Film Company and the Tobago House of Assembly.

The high commissioner for Trinidad and Tobago to Ajuba, Nigeria, Wendell De Landro, and honourary consul for Trinidad and Tobago in Ghana, Hilton John Mitchell will also join the delegation.

Republic Bank Ghana is also collaborating with the TTMA for the mission.

“Republic Bank’s successful expansion into Ghana over the years should signify the country’s attractiveness in doing business. Its sound macroeconomic environment, size of over 31 million people and ease of access into other African countries opens new opportunities for local manufacturers and businesses, beyond the traditional Caricom/Latam and North American markets,” the release said.