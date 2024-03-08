Time for Government to fix WASA



THE EDITOR: The recent decree from WASA regarding banning the use of garden hoses (to deal with dwindling water supplies) is deeply concerning, shedding light on the organisation's ineptitude and the shortcomings of the current administration.

In a region plagued by seasonal flooding due to an inadequate flood management policy, the continual neglect of crucial repairs to the distribution system is baffling. While lavish spending is allocated to frivolous projects, essential infrastructure maintenance remains neglected.

As a conscientious homeowner and loyal WASA customer, I refuse to halt the upkeep of my meticulously tended garden. Instead of arbitrary bans, urgent action is needed to address the root issues plaguing WASA.

It's time for the Government to prioritise funding for essential repairs and overhaul the system once and for all. It's imperative that the necessary resources be allocated, similar to the swift directives given by the Prime Minister on political platforms.

RISHARD TRESTRAIL

via e-mail