The value of time

Dr Asha Pemberton -

Teens who successfully manage their time report improved happiness, greater self-confidence and overall well-being.

Young people who are constantly hustling or feel as if they cannot keep up with their responsibilities become irritable, defeated and stressed.

The lives of tweens and teens and young adults are filled with inputs, expectations and distractions. In order to support their use of this precious commodity, adolescents need to be taught to value time and how to use it to their best advantage.

To begin, young people need to understand that they will never find pockets of time, they need to create pockets of time.

This adaptation of a popular quote simplifies the concept that we must gain a sense of control over our time. This starts with an awareness of the ways in which time mindlessly slips away.

Most relevant to youth of this generation would be the task of carving out device-free time.

While phones, devices and tablets occupy a large part of the entertainment, communication and education of adolescents, the time spent connected must be controlled.

Challenge young people to do device-free activities for at least three hours a day, outside of school hours. Over time, assess any changes in their mood and disposition as demonstrable evidence.

Young people also need to learn how to prioritise the things they are required to do.

Teach them to make the most important thing, the most important thing. This can be difficult when there are many competing interests including school, extracurricular activities, family commitments and self-care.

Nevertheless, on any given day, there is always a rank order of priority which should be identified and followed. Parents are required to guide young people through this process, as often priorities are the less desired tasks.

For tweens and teens who are engaged in many high-performing pursuits, the feeling that they are always behind schedule can be extremely overwhelming and anxiety-provoking.

These young people generally respond well to having judgement-free spaces within which they can freely express their emotions and arrive at workable solutions.

High-demand parents often thrust their high-demand expectations on such young people, leading to conflict and further aggravation. Sometimes doing more becomes counterintuitive. On the contrary, these young people often have to learn to edit their to-do lists with the understanding that on any given day, everything cannot be done.

For the young people who are more easily distracted or have no concept of time management, firmer parental guidance will be needed.

Simple but effective strategies including using calendars or time-tables are still useful during adolescence. Young people sometimes need visual cues and reminders of the tasks that lay before them and the time available to have them completed.

While resistance and excuses may be loud for less organised young people, parents are required to remain calm but firm in order to teach this critical life skill.

By even taking stock of the fact that we are almost half-way into March can be illuminating for young people.

Time waits on no one. Over this weekend, take a moment to assess your young people and their utilisation of time.

Rest time is essential. Leisure is important, and completing all other essentials must also occur.

This is all possible when youth learn the value of time, and how best to spend it toward their overall well-being.