Stop giving Israel aid

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: First you give Israel finance and ammunition.

Thus supporting the genocide.

Then you beg Israel to allow entry of food and medicine.

Then you publicise the air-dropping of food and medicine as Israel blocks the aid.

Now you are condemning Israel for the continued genocide and blocking of aid.

Solution – stop giving Israel finance and ammunition.

Hypocrites.

PHILIP AYOUNG-CHEE

via e-mail