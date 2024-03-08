Shallow hails CWI's efforts to empower women

Cricket West Indies (CWI) CEO Johnny Grave, left, shakes the hand of West Indies Players' Association president Wavell Hinds, as CWI boss Dr Kishore Shallow looks on, at the signing of an MOU on January 25. - Photo courtesy CWI Media

Cricket West Indies (CWI) president Dr Kishore Shallow has hailed the strides made by his administration in championing gender equality and empowerment, in a statement on March 8 to celebrate International Women's Day.

Shallow said, "Since assuming office, we have embarked on a transformative journey of inclusivity, recognising and valuing the exceptional contributions of our female athletes."

Shallow noted that within the last year, West Indies women have been upgraded to business class for all long-haul international flights and enjoy single-room accommodations for international assignments, aligning with the policies for the men’s teams.

"This progressive step has led to a substantial increase in the women’s budget, surpassing US$500,000," Shallow said.

The cricket boss cited the launch of the inaugural Women's Cricket Academy in Antigua as testament to the CWI's commitment to boosting the women's game. He said this academy is a pivotal initiative aimed at nurturing and cultivating the immense talent of the region’s female cricketers.

"This investment underscores our unwavering commitment to fostering growth and excellence in women's cricket, inspiring generations to come.

"Additionally, we initiated A-team tours, commencing with a tour to Pakistan in October 2023, providing invaluable exposure and experience to our emerging talent."

Shallow said the winner of the 2024 CG United Super50 Cup women's tournament will receive US$20,000 while the winner of the T20 Blaze get US$10,000. "These significant prize monies emphasise our dedication to elevating the stature of women's cricket and encouraging stellar performances."

Shallow also congratulated WI women's captain Hayley Matthews, who was recently named ICC T20 player of 2023. She is ranked number one in T20 all-rounders and number three in ICC ODI all-rounders, He said Matthews's achievements epitomise the unparalleled talent and potential within women's cricket regionally.

"CWI remains steadfast in its mission to achieve pay parity by 2027, as outlined in the recently signed Memorandum of Understanding. We are resolute in our commitment to empowering women in cricket and fostering a more equitable and inclusive sporting environment."