Roberta Rose-Collins – Yes, she can and she did!

Roberta Rose-Collins, certified health and wellness coach and founder of Yes She Can with core members in Trinidad and Tobago and Hong Kong. - Photo courtesy Roberta Rose-Collins

BAVINA SOOKDEO

At 50, Rose-Collins has dedicated herself to transforming lives through her organisation, Yes She Can, pioneering initiatives that promote health, wellness and community empowerment. Recently, she became one of only two National Board Certified Health and Wellness coaches (NBC-HWC) in Trinidad and Tobago. Only 10,000 health coaches globally are NBC-HWC.

A journey of transformation

Rose-Collins’s journey to becoming a health and wellness advocate was deeply personal. The mother of one, grandmother of two, and happily married for 30 years, Rose-Collins was born in Mon Repos, San Fernando.

In 2013, after years of misdiagnosis, she discovered she had coeliac disease (a genetic autoimmune disorder in which gluten triggers your white blood cells to attack the villi that line your small intestines). This, coupled with a history of poor health and surgery, propelled her towards a path of self-discovery and transformation.

Rose-Collins embraced dietary changes and introduced exercise into her routine, starting with walking, and witnessed positive changes in her health and physique. Rose-Collins transitioned from a sedentary lifestyle to running a half-marathon within nine months, embodying the principles of resilience and perseverance.

Her journey didn’t end with personal transformation; it blossomed into a movement. Through social media, she shared her experiences, inspiring others to embark on their wellness journeys.

As peoples witnessed her physical changes, “They became motivated to try new things, to join me in working out and trying new recipes. As a result, Yes She Can was born, as a space to share and motivate others,” Rose-Collins related.

On her decision to become a wellness coach, she said it came from “a nagging feeling that there was more that I could bring to the table than just my transformation story…that I could make a more meaningful difference in the lives of others.

“I completed my certificate with the Institute for Integrative Nutrition (IIN) in 2019 and then went on to obtain my credentials as a National Board Certified Health and Wellness Coach (NBC-HWC). This certification requires rigorous training and testing, equipping coaches with the knowledge, skills and techniques needed to effectively support clients in achieving their health and wellness goals.”

Yes She Can!

Yes She Can, launched on International Women’s Day in 2015, encapsulates Rose-Collins’s vision of inclusivity, empowerment, and community support.

“The idea of Yes She Can came to me after completing the UWI half-marathon in 2014, and I thought about how far along my journey I came and how much joy completing this event gave me.”

Living more healthily, she said, “gave me a type of freedom and happiness that I had not experienced before.

“I have a loving and supportive family and have always enjoyed my life, but this was different. I think that for the first time in my life, I was doing something for me! This was too good to keep to myself, and I wanted to share with others.”

Launched with three local motivational videos of women sharing their journey to living healthier lives, their challenges and their victories, since then, Yes She Can has been responsible for many inspirational transformation experiences locally and abroad and actively celebrate the achievement of its core members both in TT and Hong Kong.

Central to Yes She Can’s ethos is the belief that every woman, regardless of background or circumstance, can make positive choices to enhance her quality of life. Through local and international initiatives, Yes She Can celebrates the achievements of women and fosters a culture of self-care and resilience.

“Poor health puts a significant strain on the social, economic and productive prosperity of a society,” Rose-Collins pointed out. “Yes She Can’s focus is on women as we believe that by educating and encouraging adult women on the benefits of making healthier choices, the entire family and by extension our society, will lead a more fulfilling and enjoyable life.”

Promoting inclusion and diversity

In the realm of health and wellness, Yes She Can stands as a champion of inclusion and diversity. Recognising that each woman’s journey is unique, the organisation supports women from all walks of life.

Men are also integral to Yes She Can’s mission, with several actively participating in its activities and initiatives.

“Men also empower women through support,” Rose-Collins said. When she first started to work towards living more healthily, her husband “supported my journey all the way. This allowed me to explore without reservation.

“Both directly and indirectly we have encouraged and included men to be a part of our movement. We proudly have a few guys who not only support us through training for events but are also right there alongside us, sporting their Yes She Can-branded apparel. Our triathlon group included four men, and our dragon-boat team as well.”

By providing a range of activities and teaching, Yes She Can ensures women from various backgrounds can find support in the organisation. Through collaborations and partnerships, Yes She Can extends its reach and impact, bridging gaps and fostering a sense of unity in communities.

Overcoming challenges with resilience

Like any organisation, Yes She Can has faced its share of challenges, with funding being a significant hurdle.

However, Rose-Collins’s resilience and commitment to the cause have enabled her to navigate these obstacles. Despite presenting viable solutions, potential sponsors may not always offer support, while other organisations may replicate Rose-Collins’s efforts, straining her resources. Through collaborations and strategic partnerships, however, Yes She Can continues to thrive.

Vision for the future

Looking ahead, Rose-Collins envisions expanding Yes She Can’s reach throughout the Caribbean, empowering women through community programmes and partnerships and fostering a culture of wellness and resilience across the region.

Also, “Currently, Yes She Can has reached women as far as Hong Kong, with there being an active...group there.”

Celebrating International Women’s Day (IWD)

As the world celebrates IWD, Rose-Collins emphasises the significance of recognition and reflection.

“IWD is a day that the world stops and acknowledges the achievements and advancements of women” she said. “It also is a day that highlights the gaps and inequities that women still face. It is not that this is the only day/time that these conversations happen or should take place, but I believe that because of the concentration and quality of the conversations at this time raises the vibration around the issues faced and gives an energy surge that supports those who continue to campaign for equity.”

Joining the movement

For individuals and communities eager to support Yes She Can’s mission, Rose-Collins invites collaboration. Whether through volunteering, partnerships, or advocacy, every contribution makes a difference in empowering women and promoting holistic wellness.

A message of unity and empowerment

Rose-Collins, who lives by the motto “Be the change you wish to see in the world,” shared a message of unity and empowerment for women and girls worldwide.

“We are stronger together,” she said. “Let us celebrate the power of community in uplifting and empowering women worldwide. Together we can break barriers, support one another and create a more inclusive and equitable world. Our strength lies in our unity, so let us continue to stand together, lift each other up, and strive for progress and equality for all.”

She urged, “Empowering women involves sharing experiences with each other, with the aim to inspire and uplift through words and actions. It is about supporting each other to grow and thrive.

“We live in a world where women are expected to just ‘push through’ without complaining. Through your interventions, create a safe and supportive environment where women feel comfortable being genuine and authentic, foster openness and encourage vulnerability.”