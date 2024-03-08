​Rio Claro man charged with attempting to murder brother denied bail

A 54-year-old man from Rio Claro has been denied bail and remanded into custody, charged with attempting to murder his brother by chopping him.

Labourer Rampersad Rajballysingh, of Mile End, appeared virtually before Master Sarah De Silva in the High Court on March 7.

A police statement on Friday said Rajballysingh was not called upon to plead, as the charge was laid indictably.

De Silva remanded him into custody for tracing and adjourned the case to March 12.

The victim and the accused live in the same house.

The police arrested and charged Rajballysingh on March 7.

They said at 2.40 pm on March 4, the victim was in his bedroom when the accused allegedly kicked down the bedroom door and walked in. He allegedly had a cutlass and threatened his brother.

He reportedly pushed and chopped his brother on his right hand.

He then left and the police were called.

The injured brother was taken to hospital.

PC Rampersad of the Rio Claro CID led investigations.