Restrictions on bottled water too?

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: Residents of Cunupia are crying out for tap water. Similar are the cases in Sangre Grande and other parts of the country.

Amidst this shortage of water there is a plethora of bottled water. At some outlets, stacked bottled water almost reaches the ceiling.

The minister has warned that schedules are coming with respect to water restrictions. Will similar restrictions be placed on the manufacturers of bottled water?

IQUBAL HYDAL

Felicity