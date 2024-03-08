Republic Bank partners with MIATD to train Paramin farmers

Republic Bank’s group sustainability manager, Tisha Marajh, speaks to farmers and other attendees at the Climate Change and Paramin Agriculture seminar on Tuesday. Photo courtesy RBL -

Paramin farmers and other stakeholders in the agricultural sector participated in a seminar on climate change and its effects on agriculture on March 5.

The one-day seminar was hosted by the MARVISTA Institute for Agricultural Training and Development (MIATD) in conjunction with Republic Bank’s Power to Make a Difference (PMAD) programme.

In a release, Republic Bank said this is the second instalment in a series of seminars to be held across various communities in the country this year.

The seminar sought to educate farmers on the effects of climate change on their crops and introduce them to new and improved technologies for greater and higher quality yields.

This will enable them to better meet the demand for safe and affordable food. Farmers were also given financial guidance on how to successfully manage and scale their business operations.

Speaking at the seminar, Republic Bank’s group sustainability manager, Tisha Marajh, reminded attendees of the bank’s support for MSMEs.

"Republic Bank remains committed to partnering with all members of the agricultural sector along the entire value chain, from production to export. We are here to provide you with the financial support needed to facilitate your transition to embracing sustainable practices," she said.

Through the Power to Make a Difference programme, the bank has pledged its support for the achievement of the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals.

The bank also aims to equip farmers and other agri-entrepreneurs with the environmentally sustainable methods and practices needed to aid in the development of our local agricultural sector and contribute to the country’s much-needed economic diversification efforts.