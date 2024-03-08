Port of Spain to launch economic empowerment drive for women

POS Deputy Mayor Abena Hartley - Photo courtesy POS City Corporation

The Port of Spain City Corporation is to create a Women’s Economic Empowerment Initiative for women in the fields of business, education, or other areas where support is needed.

Deputy mayor Abena Hartley made the announcement on Friday at the corporation’s International Women’s Day (IWD) 2024 function at City Hall, Knox Street, Port of Spain.

“Today holds special significance because of the contributions women have made around the world. IWD is a global celebration of the social, political, economic, cultural and other achievements of women, and here in the city we celebrate big.

"While it is great to celebrate achievements on a day like today, it is important that we celebrate women every single day of the year. As the leaders in the city, we are making a strong statement this IWD: we will be launching the Women’s Economic Empowerment Initiative.

"The council consists of 16 members, ten males and six females, and we are committing to actually investing in and accelerating the progress of women and girls in the city in either business, education, or any other field they need that level of support.”

Nominees were present at the ceremony who had been selected by various aldermen and councillors.

“The council is taking it further, and we will be creating a female-centred policy that will support women and girls being represented in the city. The policy will be steeped heavily in the opinions of the public, so we will not be sitting in the chamber and deciding what you need. We are coming out and we are asking so we can form something that is relevant and applicable to the lives of the women and girls we represent. This will be implemented in the next quarter.”

Hartley said the initiative was part of the council’s push to take this year’s theme words – invest, inspire, accelerate progress, include – off paper and put them into real life.

She said in the city corporation, the CEO, deputy CEO and the head of the HR department were women and there were six female members of council as well as herself.

“As we prepared for today by reflecting on who invested in us each, it sparked a sense of obligation to do the same for others, because investing in women is a cornerstone of building inclusive societies and so progress for women, which benefits us all.”

Hartley said investing in women allows them to thrive, contributing to prosperity and the economy, and can be measured in financial terms as well.

“This is important, because we know there are many female-led households.

“In terms of inspiring, when we inspire others to understand the value of women’s inclusion, we forge a better world. And when women themselves are inspired, there’s a sense of belonging, relevance and empowerment. If your actions create a legacy that inspires others to dream more, learn more, do more, and become more – then for sure you have become an excellent leader.”