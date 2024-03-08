PM warns of threats to national revenues

Prime Minister Dr Rowley - Ayanna Kinsale

THE Prime Minister has said the population can expect to hear him speaking extensively about TT's revenues in the coming days and weeks.

He said, "While we have problems here and there, the Government – unlike our opponents in the Opposition – we can't be focusing on one issue all the time. We have to focus on a number of issues all the time."

At a PNM public meeting at Tropical Angel Harps panyard, Enterprise, Chaguanas on Thursday night, Rowley reminded PNM supporters he has spoken to them regulary about the country's revenues.

"I am going to stay on that subject for a while...because it doesn't matter what else is happening, if we lose sight of our revenue challenges, we could get into difficulties that we cannot get out of."

Rowley reminded his audience that while Trinidad andTobago was once a major supplier of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the US, that situation has changed.

"You know what the situation is now?

"The US is now a major exporter of LNG. In the last four years, even as we are struggling to keep gas in our plants at the level which is significantly down, the US has increased its exports of LNG fourfold."

Rowley said this means "the market for energy is very soft and likely to remain very soft for quite some time."

With March signalling the end of winter in the US, he continued, this meant a reduction in the demand for LNG.

"Therefore there is nothing to push the price up, unless there is some humongous problem somewhere in the world."

He added that the ongoing war in Ukraine is not making global oil prices rise higher than US$80 per barrel at present, and hinted that they could drop.

"While we are getting our sustenance in those markets, we are not sufficiently large to influence those prices in the market. We have to take whatever price the market produces."

He said, "That is why we have to be careful with our revenue stream."

Rowley said he found it interesting that many of the people complaining the loudest are the ones benefiting the most from the country's economic circumstances.

"In our society, there are a lot of people who are doing very well because the country has given them great opportunity and they are required to pay some taxes."

But, he said, they refuse to do so and do their part in carrying the national economic burden.

"If they don't want the gas from Dragon (field in Venezuela), they don't want the TTRA (TT Revenue Authority) to collect taxes, they don't want property tax – what do they want you to do? Tell me."

Rowley claimed the UNC wants a situation where public servants cannot be paid their salaries.

"They want public servants marching in the street, to be able to say, 'The government is the reason,' and, 'Elect we.'"

He claimed the UNC is afraid to talk about anything else besides crime because it knows it has nothing useful to offer the population.

"We will discuss everything, because we are responsible for everythin,g and we can explain everything that we are responsible for."

Rowley told PNM supporters the UNC has a penchant for bad-mouthing the party and anyone it thinks is associated with it.

He cited a recent attack by Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar on newly appointed Integrity Commission chairman Hadyn Gittens as an example.

"The President appoints somebody as head of the Integrity Commission. The person who the President appoint as head of the Integrity Commission lives in West Vale and the Speaker (Bridgid Annisette-George) live up there, and the Speaker friend is the Prime Minister friend because they does play golf together."

Rowley predicted the UNC will soon attack members of the private sector as the Government partners with them on different projects in the coming months.

He reminded the population that the next general election is constitutionally due in 2025.

Rowley claimed the UNC's strategy is to create a scenario where people become angry, violent and desperate, in the hope that the population will vote them back into office.

"That is where they want to lead you."

He promised that going forward the PNM would dispel all misinformation from the UNC by providing the public with the facts so they can make proper decisions.

While admitting TT faces many challenges, Rowley said the PNM will preserve most, if not all of the gains the country made when economic times were better.

He told his audience, "You don't get a government that you don't deserve, because you choose the government.

"If you don't defend the government that puts your interest first, the government that does not do that will put your interest last. That is what they are offering."

He reiterated, "An election is due sometime soon. You will be advised and when you are advised, you will be energised."

Rowley was confident the population will see it is best served by a PNM government, and said this would send one message to all the PNM's opponents in the next election.

"Rock so and stay so."