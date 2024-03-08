PM must take overNational Security

Prime Minister Dr Rowley - ROGER JACOB

THE EDITOR: The report laid in Parliament on March 1 revealed that criminals in our country have acquired more than 1,000 illegal firearms and do so every year. The detection and interception of these illegal firearms are less than five per cent. This is a dismal statistic and with almost three people being killed daily, this island is possibly the worst and most dangerous in the world.

If the Government is serious about crime, then Prime Minister Rowley should assume the post of National Security Minister and replace the current minister, Fitzgerald Hinds, the most inept and incompetent Minister of National Security in the history of TT. Hinds should be removed from the position forthwith.

Hinds has been an “abject failure” – not my words but the words of the Opposition Leader – in the office of National Security and therefore Dr Rowley should not let the people suffer under his watch any longer. He should take over the ministry in addition to his role as Prime Minister.

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has stated on many occasions that the country has turned into a “war zone” and was in a state of “anarchy.” She said we are suffering from an abundance of serious crimes, including home invasions, murders, extortion, rapes and robberies and that her anti-crime talks are overflowing with members of the public who are suffering from the crime scourge.

The Report of the Joint Select Committee (JSC) on National Security, which looked at the prevalence of illegal arms was shocking, revealing mismanagement, insufficient technical support and corruption. This report cannot be ignored. The JSC highlighted the urgent need to have a separate agency dedicated to control and observe the entry of these illegal firearms, in particular, but also to monitor contraband coming unhindered into the country.

We really need the Prime Minister to stop dodging the issue and passing the buck as he is overseeing the most dangerous and murderous period in our history, and if he doesn’t act now the ramifications will be very dire. No more excuses, step up to the plate and deal with the crime scourge, Prime Minister.

His first act must be to take control of the National Security Ministry and take responsibility for the situation. Deal with the traffickers in guns, deal with the contraband that comes in and is assisted by corrupt people in Customs, the Coast Guard, the police service and the regiment.

DR NEIL GOSINE

UNC treasurer