Love Is Ah Wuk! goes to SAPA

The women in Love Is Ah Wuk! take centre stage this weekend. -

RS/RR Productions, in celebration of International Women's Day will spotlight female talent at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA), San Fernando, this weekend.

On March 9 and 10, five remarkable women will bring their characters to life with passion, depth, and relentless hilarity in the comedy production Love Is Ah Wuk! a media release said.

Leading the cast is Leslie Ann Lavine, embodying the role of Elizabeth, a woman of maturity navigating the complexities of love after three divorces.

Zo Mari Tanker commands the stage as Jacqueline, a wife grappling with betrayal and yearning for self-discovery.

Kala Neehall brings energy and humour to the character of Nisha, a young woman unapologetically speaking her truth, often with unintended consequences.

Natasha Lake will enchant audiences as Cathy, a charming yet naive soul entangled in the illusions of romance.

Under the direction of Debra Boucaud Mason, the women breathe life into an uproariously funny narrative, weaving a tapestry of emotions and experiences that will resonate with audiences long after the curtains fall, the release said.

Love Is Ah Wuk! celebrates the strength and resilience of women everywhere, the release said.

Tickets are available at the SAPA box office.