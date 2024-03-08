Latin dance show in St James

Dancing couple Greg and Tracey Torres - Photo courtesy Salsa Vive Dance School's Facebook page

Two of the top local Latin dance couples will perform at Cool Down Sundays at the Police Mess, Long Circular Rd, St James, on March 10 and will showcase some of their dance routines.

The husband and wife team of Greg and Tracey Torres has entertained local, regional and international dance lovers and is delighted to show their skills, a media release said.

Kalika Morton and Paul Bernard have recently formed a dance partnership and have been stirring up excitement with their routines on the local circuit. They copped the National Kizomba Championship title 2023 and are working hard to defend their upcoming title in April 2024, the release said.

Co-ordinator of Cool Down Sundays Charles Morris said patrons will get a short taste of electrifying Latin, salsa and kizomba dance demonstration and will party after the event with DJs GPS and Hipster.

The event runs from 5 pm-12 am.

For more info: 776-5566