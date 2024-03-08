Kjorn Ottley replaces Cephas Cooper for Red Force

TT Red Force batsman Kjorn Ottley - CWI Media

Left-handed top-order batsman Kjorn Ottley has replaced Trinidad and Tobago Red Force opener Cephas Cooper for the next two West Indies Championship matches against Windward Islands Volcanoes and Barbados Pride.

Ottley’s inclusion hopes to bring a welcome boost to the Red Force, who are fifth after three rounds. The 34 year old begins his campaign on Wednesday and will have to quickly adapt as they face tournament leaders Windwards at Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain.

The Volcanoes (62.2 pts) are unbeaten from their three matches while Red Force (27.6 pts) have won, lost and drawn one.

During the ongoing two-week break, Red Force coach David Furlonge stressed on the importance of strengthening the team’s top order, heading into the second phase of competition.

Fellow opening batsman Vikash Mohan kept his place among the starters. Over the last three matches, Cooper scored eight (vs Guyana Harpy Eagles/draw), 28 and six (vs West Indies Academy, win) and two and 36 (vs Leeward Islands Hurricanes).

Mohan had scores of 20 not out, 54 and 18, and two and 25.

Second on the standings are Leewards (45.6 pts), followed by Barbados (43.8 pts) and Jamaica Scorpions (29.8 pts). Rounding off the lower order are fifth-ranked Red Force, defending champions Guyana sixth (26.4 pts), WI Academy (24 pts) and Combined Campuses and Colleges (14.6 pts).

On March 20, TT play Barbados Pride at the same venue.