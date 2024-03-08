Investing in women: Unleashing equality's potential

Donna Prowell-Raphael -

THE EDITOR: As we mark International Women's Day 2024, the Equal Opportunity Tribunal stands in global solidarity with the UN's theme: Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress.

The Equal Opportunity Act enshrines our commitment to a society where sex is no barrier to ambition. With legal roots in our Constitution, the act ensures every individual, woman or man, equal protection and the opportunity to thrive.

In the Caribbean diaspora, our unique history shapes challenges from economic disparity to gender-based abuse. Tackling these inequities requires a holistic strategy – legal action coupled with cultural change – to secure gender parity and equality for women in their unique struggles.

As we reflect upon the powerful 2024 message of the UN, let us acknowledge that progress in this context means more than economic development. It encompasses social justice, equality, and the upholding of human rights. The Equal Opportunity Tribunal (EOT) as a state investment in equality, is not just a body for adjudication but also a pivotal institution for societal transformation and progress – a transformation that sees men and women enjoying respectively the same rights and opportunities.

The female population in TT now exceeds 700,000, accounting for just over 50 per cent of the population. Upholding the Equal Opportunity Act through investing in women does not only honour a legal mandate but unlocks the potential of half our population to propel the country to a future where every individual's potential is the measure of their opportunity.

As we celebrate International Women's Day, let us continue to uphold the principles of the Equal Opportunity Act and strive to create an environment where sex discrimination is a relic of the past, and an individual’s ability to aspire, achieve and contribute is not dictated or stymied by their sex.

DONNA PROWELL-RAPHAEL

Chairman, EOT