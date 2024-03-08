Hearing her story – International Women's Day

Martha Celestine. - Photo courtesy Keita Austin -

International Women's Day, celebrated annually around the world on March 8, focuses on the importance of gender equality and women's empowerment.

This year's theme, Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress, aims to address the global challenges faced by women and girls with solutions that allow the population to "thrive, creating a world of boundless opportunity and empowerment for all," said UN Women.

As a part of our commemoration of International Women's Day, Newsday features stories of three inspirational women and their journey and contributions and their impact on the lives of their family and friends.

Martha Celestine

Martha Celestine, 75, is the single mother of three, Kurt, Keita and Keisha. Born in the hills of Paramin, Celestine planted and sold chive at the Port of Spain market to support her children. Her family was left shattered after her youngest daughter Keisha died in 1976 at only five years old. Although working through her own pain, Celestine remained a pillar of strength for her family. She later worked for the Diego Martin Regional Corporation for a number of years before retiring. After that, her daughter, Keita Austin, took over the family farm, where Celestine still helps bundle chive for sale.

"This lady is a true inspiration to many. She taught us good values, morals and standards. She instilled in us that we should never give up," said Austin.

Sumaria Mungroo

Sumaria Mungroo was born to descendants of Indian indentured labourers in the rural village of Cunaripo during the nineteenth century. In those times, it was uncommon for Indians to have last names, as this was largely a Western practice, leading Sumaria to take her husband Mungroo's name as her surname. Mungroo died early in their marriage, leaving her to raise their 12 children alone.

Sumaria Mungroo's entrepreneurial spirit led her to help her last daughter, Rutie, and son-in-law, Ramoutar, to buy 32 acres of land in 1962. The shop which was built on the land, currently known as Ramoutar and Sons, became a cornerstone of their family's future success. Sumaria Mungroo provided for her family by cultivating crops on her estates in Cunaripo and named her private road Mungroo Trace in honour of her late husband.

Although Sumaria Mungroo died around 1963, her legacy remains. Her daughter Rutie offered the uncultivated plots of land to the villagers in Cumuto to help lift the community from poverty. This reflected Sumaria Mungroo’s belief in serving others.

“Mama (Rutie) realised that in order for the community to progress, everyone, and not only her family, would have to progress,” said her granddaughter Nutan Ragoobir.

Ramoutar died in April 2016 at 84; Rutie died in June 2021 at 83.

They left six children and ten grandchildren who carry on their legacy.

Maria Balbosia-Davis

Maria Balbosia-Davis is a registered nurse, licensed midwife and a district health visitor with more than 20 years of experience. Living in the rural community of Rio Claro, the mother of three noticed a need for comprehensive healthcare services closer to home, as members of the community would come to her seeking advice. She used this as the inspiration for starting her business, the Family Nurse, which allowed her to bring her expertise in nursing with services like pap smears, ultrasounds and others. Her son Malique Davis said, "My mum always takes pride in her job and makes each person feel special in her care. She loves and encourages others, not only by her words but by her actions." That passion for her work has inspired her 14-year-old son Jaedon Davis to study for a career in nursing.