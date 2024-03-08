Groups confirmed for TKR-sponsored T20 Festival

Central Sports won the 2023 TTCB T20 Festival. - File photo by Lincoln Holder

The stage is set for this year’s Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR)-sponsored Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) T20 Festival, which bowls off at Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain from April 26 to May 4.

Confirmation of the two contesting premiership one groups was announced on March 8 with defending champions Central Sports heading Group A.

Last year’s losing semi-finalists Queen’s Park Cricket Club (QPCC), premiership newcomers Bess Motors Marchin Patriots and Merry Boys Sports Club complete the group.

In Group B, 2023 runners-up Powergen Penal Sports Club are joined by the other losing semi-finalist last year Clarke Road United, Profilbau Victoria United and Preysal Sports Club.

Each matchday will feature double-headers, and all matches will be played at the Oval.

This is the first time TKR will sponsor the T20 Festival. In a social media post on Friday, TKR said, “TKR & CPL (Caribbean Premier League) have joined hands to sponsor this year’s edition in an effort to provide talented cricketers in the West Indies a platform to develop and launch lucrative careers on the international circuit.”

At the launch, CPLT20 CEO Pete Russell and TTCB president Azim Bassarath said TKR’s sponsorship is geared towards uncovering the future stars of cricket, of which the franchise will be the main beneficiary.

T20 Festival groups:

Group A – Central Sports, Queen’s Park Cricket Club, Merry Boys, Bess Motors Marchin Patriots

Group B – Powergen Penal Sports Club, Clarke Road United, Profilbau Victoria United, Preysal Sports Club