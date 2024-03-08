Getting conspiracy theories out there

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: It never ceases to amaze me how conspiracy theories are disseminated. First, you get hold of the most ridiculous of theories. If necessary, devise one yourself. The only requirement is that it dovetails nicely with your agenda to do harm to someone you hate, or that it successfully denigrates your country. Perhaps both.

Next, shout it to the high heavens and spread it abroad confidently and with righteous indignation as though it were the gospel. When faced with facts which contradict your theory, double down and mount vicious attacks against the truth.

Finally, with time, most people may come to recognise the stupidity of your previous position, in which case you simply move on to your next conspiracy theory as if you hadn't ever espoused the view that the world was flat.

JOANNE K JOSEPH

San Fernando