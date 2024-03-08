First Citizens’ Girls First Festival empowers young women to dream big

First Citizens group CEO Karen Darbasie. -

BAVINA SOOKDEO

The First Citizens Girls First Festival, slated for August 2024 in both Trinidad and Tobago, and extending to Barbados for the first time, is poised to inspire and support girls to realise their full potential.

This groundbreaking conference, founded by group CEO Karen Darbasie, aims to provide a platform for girls between 13 and 18, from diverse backgrounds, to foster personal growth, leadership development and meaningful connections.

Said Darbasie, “We do this through engaging workshops, mentorship opportunities, and interactive activities that can drive knowledge-sharing and networking."

Girls are encouraged to "embrace their unique strengths and talents and are equipped with the tools they need to navigate challenges as they pursue their goals.”

Darbasie said Girls First aims to inspire the next generation to dream big, break barriers and make a difference in the world.

“We wanted to create a space where adolescent girls could come together to support and empower each other in the spirit of sisterhood. By providing mentorship, guidance and opportunities for personal and professional growth, we envision supporting and stimulating a community where girls could feel confident, valued, and empowered...

"I’m really proud that at First Citizens we continue to pioneer initiatives that continue to be a celebration of the incredible potential and boundless possibilities that lie within each and every young woman.”

Reflecting on past editions, Darbasie highlights the success of Girls First.

“In terms of impact, the feedback derived from our post-event surveys has overwhelmingly confirmed the success of Girls First in achieving its mission...

"We have also received kudos from teachers, principals and parents who see the positive changes taking place in the lives of attendees as they gain confidence, develop new skills, and form strong friendships."

She said when Girls First started in 2017, it attracted almost 300 attendees.

“That demand has been constant ever since and our annual events have been sold out. During the pandemic, when we took the festival online, free of charge, registration was closed within days...the reach has been phenomenal."

This "sisterhood" has been taken online through the Girls First Instagram page.

"We are excited to build upon this momentum and expand our reach.”

In alignment with this year's IWD theme, Inspire Inclusion, Girls First prioritises diversity and inclusivity. The event features speakers and workshops tailored to different interests and backgrounds.

It aims to drive the point home "that they deserve the space to pursue their diverse dreams, whether that’s in technology, business, agriculture, sports, the arts, or otherwise, so the message is always one of inclusion.”

This thrust, she explained, is supported with a career fair that provides details of a range of options.

“We have also zeroed in some areas. For instance...we have consistently done sessions on financial management and entrepreneurship.

"Our speakers at events are diverse but selected to ensure that our girls can identify with their life experiences and can learn from their challenges and journeys."

For example, one speaker, born with severe physical disadvantages, gave a moving address that showed those with physical disabilities can "grow, dream and achieve...

"There is something for everybody...there are activities that drive interaction and creativity for those who enjoy being active, and others that are more conversational for those a bit more reserved.”

Darbasie and her team have made every effort to ensure there is ample opportunity to take part. They keep the cost "very minimal" and ensure there are sessions in both Trinidad and Tobago. They partner with other entities to ensure the underprivileged can attend free of charge.

Girls First includes sessions on mental health awareness, personal safety, financial literacy and etiquette. Networking opportunities, group discussions and interactive activities foster connections and support, promoting a sense of belonging.

Asked what message First Citizens Bank would like to convey on International Women's Day, Darbasie said, “Everyone can play a part to drive empowerment and inclusion.

"For us the key is standing collectively alongside women and girls and ensuring that their unique goals and contributions are considered and valued.

Last year, the event was revamped with new workshops, "such as the Mind Matters workshop...for young women to delve into mental health and enhance coping strategies. We added networking opportunities.

This year, in addition, it will also focus on encouraging girls to "dream big without limitations, overcome obstacles courageously, and empower them to take concrete steps towards realising their unique dreams.

"Participant feedback has pointed to interest in an entrepreneurship workshop.

"We are also working on an amazing line-up of female speakers...The talks delivered by successful females will serve as powerful examples and sources of inspiration, showing girls what is possible when they believe in themselves and pursue their dreams,” she said. “Girls First 2024 is a transformative experience that equips girls with the skills, knowledge, and confidence needed to thrive in all aspects of their lives. By being part of this empowering programme, girls can expect to grow personally, develop their leadership abilities and feel empowered to create positive change in the world around them.”

Interested girls and their families can stay updated on Girls First 2024 by following @FCGirlsFirst on Instagram. Registration details will be shared once finalised, and the Girls First team is available to address any questions or concerns.