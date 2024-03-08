Cummings: Youth camps to be upgraded, reopened

Youth Development and National Service Minister Foster Cummings - Angelo Marcelle

YOUTH Development and National Service Minister Foster Cummings says the public should thank the PNM for creating his ministry to help develop the young people.

He made the comments at a PNM public meeting at Tropical Angel Harps Pan Yard, Enterprise, Chaguanas, on Thursday night.

Cummings said under the former UNC-led People's Partnership (PP) coalition government, many facilities geared towards youth development were shut down.

He said that created a situation of idle hands by some young people and those people entering into a life of crime.

Cummings added that many of the youth camps shut down by the PP were being upgraded and would be reopened.

He said there were plans to expand the Civilian Conservation Corps and hold a national youth convention in August to give young people a forum where they could raise issues which could assist in their development.

Cummings reminded PNM supporters that during last August's local government election, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar was calling on people to "empty the clip" and "load up the matic."

He said the PNM, through its renewed focus on youth development, was sending a different message to young people.

"Put down the guns. Pick up your book. Pick up your computer."

Cummings urged the public not to contemplate ever putting the UNC back in government "no matter how much wedding dress they wear."