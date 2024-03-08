Blessin Mitchell empowers girls with grace

Girls With Grace founder Blessin Mitchell. - Photos courtesy Blessin Mitchell

BAVINA SOOKDEO

Blessin Anika Mitchell is truly a blessing to many. The 27-year-old from Carapichaima, has a simple yet profound goal, and Girls with Grace, her brainchild, serves as a testament to her dedication to moulding a generation of self-assured and resilient women.

“What motivated me to start Girls with Grace was my desire to create employment for myself while being able to do what I love.

“I was unhappy at the school that I was teaching at, because of the management, but I loved being in the classroom and around the children.”

Mitchell found solace in the classroom but yearned for a more fulfilling path.

“Every teaching opportunity I got, I found the young girls always gravitated towards me,” she said. Her connection with her students as a driving force behind her venture.

“I struggled for a long time, trying to figure out how I can use my talents to create employment for myself.

“I did not want to open a school or do private tutoring, I wanted to find something fun and different to do.

“I put a lot of trust in God, because I really did not want to give up on my passion of educating children, and what I like most about working with children is making them happy.

“With Girls with Grace, I get to do just that. I found a way to still be able to teach important morals and values to children while also exposing them to a variety of different fun activities.”

Launched in September 2023, Girls with Grace was strategically timed to align with the start of the academic year, offering young girls a familiar structure reminiscent of school. “So when school is open we are open, and when school is closed, we host camp during the week” Mitchell said.

The organisation primarily caters to girls aged four-12, providing a range of activities and programmes for various interests and needs. From beauty and health to sports, caring for the environment and career exploration, Girls with Grace offers a holistic approach to education, and aims to nurture both the minds and spirits of its participants.

“The primary focus is on imparting important morals and values to girls, such as perseverance, responsibility, courage and love, among others, which they can carry into adulthood.

“The activities are designed around these teachings and cover a wide range. Field trips are also a part of the programme, and other activities include yoga, gardening, tie-dyeing T-shirts, diaper-changing lessons, and much more.

“We also organised a career day where various special guests came in to speak to the girls about different professions.

“The programme also involves crafting various projects, adding to the variety of experiences offered to the girls.

“The mission” she emphasised, “is to empower young women through community service, life skills, leadership development and building self-confidence while fostering lifelong connections. This is achieved through providing a comfortable and safe environment, engaging activities and impactful teachings that support their growth and development.”

Despite its success, Girls with Grace faced challenges in raising awareness of its programmes. Mitchell leveraged social media, parental engagement and media outreach to expand the organisation’s reach and attract more participants.

Looking ahead, Mitchell envisions expanding Girls with Grace to new locations and introducing programmes for older age groups – 13-15. She also expressed interest in launching initiatives for women.

In line with this year’s IWD theme of Inspiring Inclusion, Mitchell elaborated on how Girls with Grace promotes inclusivity and diversity in its organisation and activities.

“By providing a broad spectrum of experiences such as yoga, sports, cooking and career exploration, the programme ensures that girls from various backgrounds can find activities that resonate with them.

“Field trips to places like the gymnastics explorers club and the fire station, along with initiatives like career days and crafting projects, offer opportunities for girls to engage with different professions and skills.”

On similar programmes for boys, Mitchell remains open to the idea, recognising the demand for initiatives that instil positive values in young boys.

“Since its inception, Girls with Grace has received outstanding feedback from the public, with numerous queries about the possibility of hosting a similar programme for boys.

“While I believe that the best leader for a programme tailored for boys would be a male figure, I am open to supporting and assisting any male individual who is willing to take on this initiative. This interest from the public showcases a clear demand for programmes that promote positive values and skills in young boys as well.”

As the world celebrates IWD, Mitchell sends a message of self-belief and solidarity to women everywhere.

“I wish to impart the same message we instil in our girls: Believe in yourself to achieve anything you set your mind to.

“Let’s empower each other as women, recognising our individual power, uniqueness, and purpose. Together, we can uplift and inspire each other to reach new heights.”

Girls with Grace is at LP 93 Main Rd, St Thomas Village, Chaguanas. For more information, check them out on Facebook and Instagram.