A mindful approach to women’s empowerment - Anu Bissessar’s advocacy

Psychologist Anu Bissessar -

BAVINA SOOKDEO

Inspired by the stories of both her grandmothers’ struggles against a patriarchal society and her own experiences of facing discrimination, Anu M Bissessar became actively involved in advocacy initiatives.

Bissessar is a mindfulness psychologist, with a master’s in psychology and the neuroscience of mental health.

Her upbringing played a pivotal role in shaping her values and aspirations. Raised in a family where education was highly valued, with a psychiatrist father, a high-school-teacher mother, and an obstetrician/gynaecologist sister, Bissessar was immersed in discussions on various topics from politics to sports.

She attributes her sense of purpose to her family’s influence, particularly her father’s academic guidance and her mother’s nurturing nature. Bissessar’s sister served as a role model for integrity and determination.

“I became actively involved in psychology by volunteering in the Rape Crisis Society and the Domestic Violence Coalition” she said. “I thought that reinforcing women’s mindsets and cognitive capabilities is the key to an overall healthier lifestyle being achieved.”

Currently, Bissessar is in establishing an NGO focused on promoting mental strength, peace and safety among women and girls through mindfulness practices. Men can also join the cause.

Additionally, she is a director of CrownHerTT, the NGO led by Dr Nadira Rambocas. “Our mission is to educate young girls and women on menstrual hygiene and period poverty that is prevalent in TT, in a nutshell.”

She prioritises inclusion and diversity.

“This is not hard to do in Trinidad, in my opinion,” she noted. “We have many races, ages, abilities, faiths, body images and identifications in our country.

“As such, whenever events are held, I make sure that all activities are easily accessible and friendly. I disclaim before every event that discrimination of any kind will not be tolerated, and persons with such an agenda will be asked to leave. I also hold online mindfulness sessions that anyone can join in on.”

Despite facing scepticism from some quarters, particularly men, Bissessar remained undeterred.

“I have encountered men trying to discourage my drive to bring mindfulness mainstream to Trinidad, as I was told that my profession was not feasible nor logical. I just ignored their verbal comments, and pressed on to create something that I knew was needed here.”

Bissessar’s personal motto, “Kindness and respect, always,” guides her approach to life and advocacy work. She envisions a world where mindfulness is embraced by all genders, leading to increased awareness, improved cognitive capabilities and greater inclusion of women and girls. Through peace within oneself and the environment, she believes meaningful change can be achieved.

Asked to share her most significant accomplishments or milestones, Bissessar said, “Checking in on my clients and hearing that they have improved and are thriving because of my analysis and encouragement. For example, there are many clients I see with high amounts of anxiety and fear of standing up for themselves due to their family situations, which is common in Trinidad.

“Since starting my mindfulness sessions full-time, I was elated to hear that person does not have this problem any more! As a psychologist, hearing that someone is doing well because of your help is the best achievement.”

Asked what role she thinks IWD plays in advancing gender equality and celebrating the achievements of women globally, Bissessar said, “Of course, IWD is such a significant event because media presence highlights the plights and accomplishments of women. So both men and women become more and more sensitised to the inequities and injustices that women face daily.

“The shift from a male-dominated society that believes that women are less rational than they are is gradually changing, and the power and substantial use of women’s emotionally-charged logical prowess is being realised.”

So how does Bissessar envision a more inclusive and equitable world for women and girls, and what steps does she believe are necessary to achieve this vision?

“My personal goal in achieving this is through the power of mindfulness, practised by all genders, as I do not only adhere to one sex. Mindfulness’s mission is to create awareness of yourself and your physical, mental and spiritual surroundings in a non-judgemental manner.

“Therefore, with constant practice of non-judgement and connecting more with your environment, your cognitive capabilities will significantly improve. So your listening and reasoning skills can increase, as well as your rationality toward heavy topics.

“Topics involving women and girls thus would be more easily heard and taken seriously, and both women and men will become more active in increasing inclusivity and equitability for women and girls.”

On IWD, Bissessar urges women and girls worldwide to cultivate inner peace as a catalyst for positive change.

“The main way you can achieve inclusivity and equitability is through peace: peace within yourself, within your environment. This radiates and can cause a positive ripple effect that changes your world view, and the view of others.

“So let’s try our best to become as peaceful as we possibly can to create a meaningful change.”

Individuals and organisations can support Bissessar’s advocacy efforts through partnerships, sponsorships, and volunteering in mindfulness initiatives. By coming together, they can contribute to the empowerment of women and girls in their communities and beyond.